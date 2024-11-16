Advertisement
  Carlos Alcaraz says hungry Novak Djokovic will be a big threat at Australian Open

Reuters
Alcaraz (left) has won back-to-back Wimbledon titles
Novak Djokovic (37) will be "really dangerous" and ready to compete for Grand Slam trophies when the Serb returns to action at next year's Australian Open after an underwhelming 2024 campaign, world number three Carlos Alcaraz (21) said.

After winning three out of the four Grand Slams last year, Djokovic endured a lacklustre season by his lofty standards, as the 24-time champion was shut out of the majors for the first time since an injury-plagued 2017.

The Serb captured his first Olympic gold medal by beating Alcaraz in Paris just weeks after their Wimbledon final, however, to remind fans he can never be written off.

"A really dangerous player," Alcaraz told reporters at the ATP Finals when asked what fans can expect from Djokovic at the Australian Open.

"We've seen before that it doesn't matter if he doesn't play an official match for two, three, four months because he's going to come again and be able to win the tournament, be able to show a really high level of tennis.

"If he goes to Australia hungry, he's going to be one of the favourites to win Australia."

Djokovic pulled out of the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin through injury but Alcaraz said he expects him to be rejuvenated when the first Grand Slam of 2025 gets underway on January 12.

The Serb will be gunning for a record-extending 11th title while Alcaraz will hunt for a maiden crown at Melbourne Park.

"He's going to be fresh, for sure. A lot of time with his family," Alcaraz added after his group stage exit in Italy.

"He's had time to practice a lot, which is pretty good for a tennis player coming to a tournament with motivations.

"It's going to be fun to watch, for sure."

Carlos AlcarazNovak Djokovic
