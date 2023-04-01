Rafael Nadal expresses doubt over Australian Open participation after Brisbane defeat

Rafael Nadal expresses doubt over Australian Open participation after Brisbane defeat
Nadal waves to the crowd after his defeat
Nadal waves to the crowd after his defeat
Profimedia
Rafael Nadal (37) is unsure if he will compete at the upcoming Australian Open after his defeat to Jordan Thompson in the Brisbane International quarter-finals on Friday, during which the Spaniard left the court on a medical timeout.

Nadal was making his comeback in Brisbane after spending almost a year on the sidelines with a hip injury, sustained during his second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in last year's Australian Open.

Nadal, winner of 22 Grand Slams, did not compete again last season after having surgery in June, and was using the Brisbane International as a warm-up for the Australian Open which begins on January 14th.

"I hope I can train next week and play the Australian Open, but I'm not 100 percent sure," Nadal said after his 5-7 7-6(6) 6-3 defeat.

Nadal, however, did not wish to make excuses or play down his opponent's achievement.

"What matters now is that I've been able to play three matches in Brisbane. My opponent played very well and you have to give him credit," the Spaniard said.

"I don't think it's the time to talk about that (degree of pain during the match). I have to leave satisfied and congratulate the opponent. We'll see how I wake up tomorrow and the day after."

Nadal said the pain is in the left hip, which caused him to miss so much time away from the court, but it may not be the same issue.

"The pain is in the same place, but I feel like it's a bit more muscular because of the tiredness.

"Last season it was the tendon and the feeling was completely different because I felt it a lot more. Today I didn't feel anything, what happens is that being the same place you get more scared."

Nadal has won the Australian Open twice, in 2009 and 2022, and is still hopeful of making this year's tournament, but does not expect to be challenging for the title.

"I hope it's just that I have a strong muscle after several days of playing and a tough match like this with Thompson," Nadal said.

"I already said that my goal was to be competitive in a couple of months."

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesBrisbane ATP - SinglesNadal RafaelAustralian Open 2024
Tennis
Rublev survives scare as teenager Shang stuns Tiafoe in Hong Kong
Alexander Zverev beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to help Germany into United Cup semis
Dominant Gauff moves into Auckland semis, Sabalenka advances in Brisbane
Updated
France overcome Norway to reach United Cup semi-finals
WTA roundup: Coco Gauff reaches Auckland quarters, Emma Raducanu defeated in three sets
Novak Djokovic says he will 'be okay' amid injury concerns ahead of Australian Open
Swiatek leads Poland into United Cup semis after bossing China, De Minaur shocks Djokovic
Rafael Nadal expresses doubt over Australian Open participation after Brisbane defeat

