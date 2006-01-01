Fils edges Rune in two tie-breaks to set up Japan Open final with Humbert

Advertisement
France's Arthur Fils celebrates after winning his semi final match against Denmark's Holger Rune
France's Arthur Fils celebrates after winning his semi final match against Denmark's Holger RuneReuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon
Arthur Fils (20) fought through two nervous tiebreaks to beat Holger Rune (21) 7-6(8), 7-6(10) on Monday to reach the final of the Japan Open, setting up a clash with fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert (26) in Tokyo.

Fils will aim for his second title of the year in Tuesday's final, while Humbert, who beat Czech Republic's Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the first semi-final earlier in the day, will look to win his third hardcourt trophy this year.

A close line call did not go Fils' way when he had a set point in the first tiebreak, with Rune winning the replayed point to make it 6-6.

But Fils held his nerve and won the set with a light-touch backhand that left a frustrated Rune slamming his racket onto the court.

Fils broke early in the second set to take a 2-0 lead, but world number 14 Rune broke back in the next game and almost led 4-3 before Fils saved a break point to stay even as the second set went to a tiebreak as well.

The world number 24 Fils took a 6-3 lead, but Denmark's Rune saved five match points in the seesawing battle before Fils finally took victory with a precisely timed forehand, reaching the fourth ATP final of his career.

Fils' opponent in the final, world number 19 Humbert, bounced back from a second-set stumble against Machac earlier, controlling the third set with a superior first serve, hitting four aces and winning 13 of his 14 first serve points.

Paris Olympics mixed doubles gold medallist Machac was unable to score a single point in his last two service games, with Humbert converting a match point with a strong forehand.

Humbert, who has won all six of his finals on the ATP tour, beat Fils in all their previous meetings, including twice this year.

Check out the full summary of the game with Flashscore.

Sinner admits to having sleepless nights over doping case
Naomi Osaka sets up Coco Gauff clash in Beijing while Aryna Sabalenka marches on
Tennis Tracker: Bu shocks Rublev in Beijing, Humbert and Fils through to Tokyo final
'Difficult for him': Carlos Alcaraz sympathises with Jannik Sinner over doping case
Holger Rune comes back from brink against Kei Nishikori to reach Japan Open semi-finals
US Open finalist Pegula fights past Kudermetova to reach Beijing last 16
