Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Beijing ATP - Singles
  4. Sinner staves off Chinese wildcard to set up Alcaraz final in Beijing

Sinner staves off Chinese wildcard to set up Alcaraz final in Beijing

Sinner is into the final of the Beijing Open
Sinner is into the final of the Beijing OpenLINTAO ZHANG / GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC / Getty Images via AFP
Jannik Sinner (23) ignored the bubbling controversy over his steroid case and a roaring home crowd to set up a China Open final against Carlos Alcaraz (21) on Tuesday.

The world number one and defending champion defeated the 96th-ranked Chinese wildcard Bu Yunchaokete 6-3, 7-6(3) to avoid a major upset.

The Italian faces Spanish second seed Alcaraz, who was in fine form in a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in the other semi-final.

In front of a packed house on China's national day, US Open champion Sinner was facing a player he had never met before and who was competing in the biggest match of his life.

China's 22-year-old Bu was also in the form of his life, having similarly reached the semi-finals last week in Hangzhou.

Bu had Sinner under pressure on the Italian's serve early in the first set, but Sinner staved off the threat and the storm gradually blew itself out as the set wore on.

They went to the tie break in the second set, with Sinner serving an ace to convert his third match point after just over two hours.

Nobody has won more matches on tour this season than Sinner, 23, who failed two doping tests in March but was cleared of wrongdoing and allowed to keep playing.

Tennis authorities accepted Sinner's explanation that trace amounts of a banned steroid unintentionally entered his system from a physiotherapist who used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reignited the case on Saturday, saying it had appealed the decision and is seeking a ban of up to two years.

Sinner has admitted to having sleepless nights over the issue.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz reached his first final in the Chinese capital and is in ominous form, yet to drop a set.

"I think I played really well. Obviously if I want to beat Daniil, I have to play really good tennis, high-quality tennis," said Alcaraz, who is chasing a 16th ATP Tour title - which would equal Sinner.

"I felt great on the court once again, so I'm really happy about it. I think I couldn't ask for a better semi-final."

The final is on Wednesday.

 

Shades of Mbappe

In the women's draw, 595th-ranked home hope Zhang Shuai - one of the storylines of the tournament - rolled into the quarter-finals to make more history.

Her 6-4, 6-2 victory over Magdalena Frech was her fourth win in Beijing and all in straight sets - having come into the event after losing 24 singles matches in a row.

The barren run lasting more than 600 days was the second-longest on the WTA Tour in the Open Era, which began in 1968.

The 35-year-old Zhang, a former two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist who has been plagued by injury, said she had come close to quitting singles tennis before coming to Beijing.

"I had no idea how to win and I didn't want to lose another, especially with all the Chinese fans," she said.

"Walking back to the locker room, I didn't know if I should continue or not before this tournament."

The former top-25 player will face Spain's 19th-ranked Paula Badosa in the last eight.

Zhang is the lowest-ranked player to reach this stage of the China Open and struck a defiant pose - a tribute to Kylian Mbappe - after beating 31st-ranked Frech.

Former world number two Badosa dumped out US Open finalist Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-0 to make the second-seeded American the biggest casualty so far.

Mentions
TennisJannik SinnerCarlos AlcarazYunchaokete BuShuai ZhangDaniil MedvedevBeijing ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz downs Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to reach Beijing final
Sinner defies doping case and beats Lehecka to reach Beijing last four
Carlos Alcaraz sets up clash against Daniil Medvedev in China Open last four
Show more
Tennis
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Fils fights through injury to defeat Humbert in Japan Open final
Defiant history-maker Zhang Shuai powers into Beijing last eight
Tennis Tracker: Gauff through in Beijing after Osaka retires, Fils secures title in Tokyo
US Open finalist Jessica Pegula dumped out by Paula Badosa in China Open
Sinner admits to having sleepless nights over doping case
Fils edges Rune in two tie-breaks to set up Japan Open final with Humbert
Most Read
Premier League sack race: Ten Hag and O'Neil now on borrowed time
Dembele dropped for Arsenal clash for the good of PSG team, says Luis Enrique
Cameroon FA chief Samuel Eto'o faces six-month ban by FIFA for misconduct
Hansi Flick to field Barcelona's first-choice players against Young Boys

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings