  Flashscore News
  Tennis
  Billie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
  Billie Jean King Cup finals moved to Malaga from Seville

Billie Jean King Cup finals moved to Malaga from Seville

Updated
Former player Billie Jean King poses with the trophy
Former player Billie Jean King poses with the trophyReuters
The Billie Jean King Cup finals in November have been switched from Seville to Malaga, organisers the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday, causing an overlap with the Davis Cup which will be held at the same venue.

The tournament will kick off at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, Spain on November 13th and end on November 20th, with the last two days of the competition overlapping with the first two days of the Davis Cup finals taking place from November 19th-24th.

However, the ITF said an extra court will be constructed which will ensure both event schedules are unchanged.

"The relocation was required by the event's host partner, Junta de Andalucia (government of Andalucia), and supported by the city and diputacion (provincial council) of Malaga," the ITF said in a statement.

"The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly the Fed Cup, will join with the Davis Cup to create a unique, world-class fortnight of international team tennis...

"All existing ticket holders for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Sevilla have been offered the chance to exchange their tickets for the same sessions in Malaga or receive a full refund."

The tournament, which used to feature 12 national teams in four round robin groups, will have eight teams in a knockout round one, with four seeded teams receiving a bye to the quarter finals.

Reigning champions Canada will face either Germany or Britain in their quarter-final tie, with runners-up Italy against Japan or Romania.

"We remain dedicated to ensuring a seamless experience for players and fans and delivering an event that will be both special and memorable," ITF CEO Kelly Fairweather said.

"We are confident that this move will uphold the prestigious legacy of both tournaments and look forward to hosting the world's best 20 teams, their players and fans to Malaga this November."

TennisBillie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
