Tennis Tracker: Rublev knocked out in Bastad, Nadal & Ruud progress in doubles

Zverev won his first game since Wimbledon in Hamburg
With the Olympics fast approaching, several of the world's best players continue to restart their clay-court seasons in the hope of building valuable momentum.

23:33 CET - A big shock in Sweden, where top seed Andrey Rublev (26) has been dumped out in three sets by Thiago Agustin Tirante (23) 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 to continue his indifferent run of form.

23:09 CET - Back to Newport, where sixth seed Aleksandar Vukic (28) is through to the next round, thanks to a 6-2, 7-6 victory over American player Eliot Spizzirri (22).

22:50 CET - Palermo's second seed Karolina Muchova (27) has had a battle on her hands, but the Czech star has made her way past German Noma Noha Akugue (20) in three sets 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.

21:38 CET - Fourth seed Diane Parry (21) has ran out a three-set win over Jil Teichmann (27) 6-2, 6-7, 6-2 to advance into the quarter-finals.

21:18 CET - Third seed Sebastian Baez (23) has won the final game of the day in Hamburg against Dusan Lajovic (34) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Meanwhile the top seed in Newport Adrian Mannarino (36) has been knocked out by the returning Reilly Opelka (26) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

19:40 CET - Third seed Alex Michelsen (19) is the first winner of the day in Newport, while Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29) has knocked out Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in Budapest.

18:18 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has made a winning return to clay-court tennis, with the top seed beating Hamad Medjedovic (20) 7-6(6), 6-3 in Gstaad. 

17:40 CET - Rafael Nadal (38) and Casper Ruud (25) continue to impress as a doubles partnership in Bastad, moving through to the semi-finals after a 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 victory over Theo Arribage (23) and Roman Safiullin (26).

Meanwhile, in Hamburg, fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo (25) has booked his place in the last eight following an emphatic 6-0, 6-2 triumph against Maximilian Marterer (29).

16:50 CET - Elina Avanesyan (21) is the latest winner in Budapest this afternoon, coming from a set down to overcome Rebeka Masarova (24) 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.

16:06 CET - A fun match in Gstaad has come to a close with fourth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) seeing off the valiant Botic Van De Zandschulp (28) in three sets 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

15:40 CET - Staying in Hamburg, and top seed as well as home favourite Alex Zverev (27) has seen off Jesper De Jong (24) with relative ease, winning the contest 6-2, 6-2.

15:01 CET - Our firsrt result from the clay courts of Hamburg is in with seventh seed Luciano Darderi (22) through to the next round with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 win over Alexander Shevchenko (23).

13:44 CET - Meanwhile, over in Budapest at the WTA event, Suzan Lamens (25) has defeated Carole Monnet (22) 6-4, 6-0 in 97 minutes.

13:28 CET - A big win for seventh seed and veteran Fabio Fognini (37) in Gstaad as he advances into the quarter-finals with a three-set marathon win over Juan Pablo Varillas (28) with the Italian taking the match 3-6, 7-6, 7-5.

12:40 CET - There's been a huge upset in Sweden, with second seed Casper Ruud (25) falling to a fairly emphatic 6-3, 6-3 defeat against Thiago Monteiro (30).

12:02 CET - Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) is safely through in Budapest after a routine 6-3, 6-4 victory over Russia's Maria Timofeeva (20).

Check out the full schedule in Budapest here.

10:28 CET - Before we look ahead to play today, there are a couple of results to bring you from late last night, with Brandon Nakashima (22) beating Emilio Nava (22) 7-5, 6-2 in Newport and Ann Li (24) stunning third seed Peyton Stearns (22) in Palermo, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2.

10:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

