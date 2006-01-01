Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Djokovic in straight sets to claim second Wimbledon title

We've reached the final day at this year's Wimbledon Championships, and taking to the court in a mouthwatering rematch of last year's men's singles final is defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) and seven-time winner Novak Djokovic (37).

20:58 CET - There will surely be much talk over the next weeks and months about how one era is ending and a new one is in full swing. As for today, all focus turns to the Euro 2024 final where Carlos Alcaraz (21) will be hoping his country (Spain) beats the home of Wimbledon (England).

Check out our reaction from winner Alcaraz and runner-up Novak Djokovic (37). We will be back next week for a return to some clay court action!

20:10 CET - In the final match of this year's Wimbledon Championships, reigning Australian Open champions Jan Zielinski (27) and Su-Wei Hsieh (38) have triumphed 6-4, 6-2 over Santiago Gonzalez (41) and Giuliana Olmos (31) to pick up the mixed doubles title.

19:13 CET - In case you missed any of the action earlier, you can watch highlights of Carlos Alcaraz's (21) impressive win below.

17:38 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has done it! He's claimed his second consecutive Wimbledon singles title and in some style, by beating seven-time champion Novak Djokovic (37) in straight sets!

Alcaraz took the first two sets comfortably with Djokovic recovering to force a tiebreak in the third but the Spaniard was too strong in the end, winning 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4). A masterclass from Alcaraz.

Read more about the final here.

Key match stats Flashscore

16:30 CET - It's all one-way traffic this afternoon as the supreme Carlos Alcaraz (21) continues to stamp his authority on the match. The third seed has been faultless against an out-of-sorts Novak Djokovic (37), extending his lead to 6-2, 6-2 in just 76 minutes.

Follow the third set with Flashscore here.

15:52 CET - First blood to Carlos Alcaraz (21). The Spaniard came flying out the blocks with an early break and he never looked back, racing to an emphatic 6-2 opening set on Centre Court.

Can Novak Djokovic (37) find a response in the second set? Follow here to find out!

14:45 CET - We are only moments away from the start of the men's singles final at Wimbledon between Novak Djokovic (37) and Carlos Alcaraz (21).

We will have set-by-set updates in the tracker but you can follow the action more closely here.

13:10 CET - Before we shift our full attention towards this afternoon's action, a little more on yesterday's women's champion Barbora Krejcikova (28), who secured her second Grand Slam singles title after a three-set victory over Jasmine Paolini (28).

Get to know the new Wimbledon champion here.

12:15 CET - Since last year's thrilling final at the All England Club, Novak Djokovic (37) has beaten Carlos Alcaraz (21) twice, with the Serb leading the all-time head-to-head record 3-2.

Read a preview of today's final here.

Recent meetings Flashscore

11:38 CET - After a fortnight of high-quality tennis and some fascinating storylines on the men's side of the tournament, we are left with a blockbuster showpiece event between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) and the great Novak Djokovic (37).

The final is due to get underway at 15:00 CET.

11:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's highly anticipated men's singles final at Wimbledon!