Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Djokovic in straight sets to claim second Wimbledon title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Djokovic in straight sets to claim second Wimbledon title

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Djokovic in straight sets to claim second Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz has defended his Wimbledon title
Carlos Alcaraz has defended his Wimbledon titleAFP, Flashscore
We've reached the final day at this year's Wimbledon Championships, and taking to the court in a mouthwatering rematch of last year's men's singles final is defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) and seven-time winner Novak Djokovic (37).

20:58 CET - There will surely be much talk over the next weeks and months about how one era is ending and a new one is in full swing. As for today, all focus turns to the Euro 2024 final where Carlos Alcaraz (21) will be hoping his country (Spain) beats the home of Wimbledon (England).

Check out our reaction from winner Alcaraz and runner-up Novak Djokovic (37). We will be back next week for a return to some clay court action!

20:10 CET - In the final match of this year's Wimbledon Championships, reigning Australian Open champions Jan Zielinski (27) and Su-Wei Hsieh (38) have triumphed 6-4, 6-2 over Santiago Gonzalez (41) and Giuliana Olmos (31) to pick up the mixed doubles title. 

19:13 CET - In case you missed any of the action earlier, you can watch highlights of Carlos Alcaraz's (21) impressive win below. 

17:38 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has done it! He's claimed his second consecutive Wimbledon singles title and in some style, by beating seven-time champion Novak Djokovic (37) in straight sets!

Alcaraz took the first two sets comfortably with Djokovic recovering to force a tiebreak in the third but the Spaniard was too strong in the end, winning 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4). A masterclass from Alcaraz.

Read more about the final here.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

16:30 CET - It's all one-way traffic this afternoon as the supreme Carlos Alcaraz (21) continues to stamp his authority on the match. The third seed has been faultless against an out-of-sorts Novak Djokovic (37), extending his lead to 6-2, 6-2 in just 76 minutes.

Follow the third set with Flashscore here.

15:52 CET - First blood to Carlos Alcaraz (21). The Spaniard came flying out the blocks with an early break and he never looked back, racing to an emphatic 6-2 opening set on Centre Court. 

Can Novak Djokovic (37) find a response in the second set? Follow here to find out!

14:45 CET - We are only moments away from the start of the men's singles final at Wimbledon between Novak Djokovic (37) and Carlos Alcaraz (21).

We will have set-by-set updates in the tracker but you can follow the action more closely here.

13:10 CET - Before we shift our full attention towards this afternoon's action, a little more on yesterday's women's champion Barbora Krejcikova (28), who secured her second Grand Slam singles title after a three-set victory over Jasmine Paolini (28). 

Get to know the new Wimbledon champion here.

12:15 CET - Since last year's thrilling final at the All England Club, Novak Djokovic (37) has beaten Carlos Alcaraz (21) twice, with the Serb leading the all-time head-to-head record 3-2.

Read a preview of today's final here.

Recent meetings
Recent meetingsFlashscore

11:38 CET - After a fortnight of high-quality tennis and some fascinating storylines on the men's side of the tournament, we are left with a blockbuster showpiece event between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) and the great Novak Djokovic (37). 

The final is due to get underway at 15:00 CET.

11:10 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's highly anticipated men's singles final at Wimbledon!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerWimbledon 2024Djokovic NovakAlcaraz Carlos
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova wins Wimbledon singles title, men's & women's doubles conclude
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Musetti to set up Wimbledon final rematch with Alcaraz
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova sets up Wimbledon final with Paolini after stunning Rybakina
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: The tour returns to clay as the dust settles on Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz doesn't know 'limit' after impressive Wimbledon repeat
Hsieh & Zielinski win Wimbledon mixed doubles title for second major of 2024
Djokovic suffers humbling defeat against Alcaraz in Wimbledon final
'I don't like to lose': Unstoppable Alcaraz leads tennis into new golden age
Supreme Carlos Alcaraz defends Wimbledon title with emphatic victory over Novak Djokovic
Updated
Five things to know about Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova
Wimbledon triumph eclipses Krejcikova's childhood dream to win French Open
Siniakova and Townsend claim women's doubles title at Wimbledon in 10th match together
Most Read
Lautaro Martinez goal in extra time hands Argentina the 2024 Copa América title
EURO 2024 Tracker: Brilliant Spain win final after late strike downs England
Transfer News LIVE: Zirkzee announced by Manchester United, Juventus interested in Adeyemi
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Djokovic in straight sets to claim second Wimbledon title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings