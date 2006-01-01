Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova wins Wimbledon singles title, men's & women's doubles conclude

Krejcikova has won her first singles title at Wimbledon

It's the showpiece event in the women's singles today, with Jasmine Paolini (28) and Barbora Krejcikova (28) looking to get their hands on the iconic Venus Rosewater Dish for the first time.

00:08 CET - After three finals, we are done for the day but be sure to tune in again tomorrow for, arguably, the main event - the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic (37) and Carlos Alcaraz (21)! The match is scheduled for 15:00 CET but we will have build-up in the hours leading up.

23:25 CET - Katerina Siniakova (28) and Taylor Townsend (28) have claimed the women's doubles crown at Wimbledon after beating Gabriela Dabrowski (32) and Erin Routliffe (29) 7-6, 7-6 in the second close doubles final of the day.

For doubles master Siniakova, it is her third Wimbledon doubles title and ninth Grand Slam, incredibly. It is Townsend's first Grand Slam title of any kind, however.

20:49 CET - A nail-biting men’s doubles final has come to an end at Wimbledon after three gruelling sets, all three decided by tiebreakers, with Finland's Harri Heliovaara (35) and Britain's Henry Patten (28) saving three Championship points to edge the Australia duo of Max Purcell (26) and Jordan Thompson (30) 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.

It couldn't have been closer!

20:20 CET - In case you missed it, you can watch the highlights of Barbora Krejcikova's (28) win in the women's final at Wimbledon below.

Read all about the women's final here.

18:48 CET - In the aftermath of her victory, Barbora Krejcikova (28) paid tribute to her friend, mentor and former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna who passed away in 2017.

Krejcikova on Jana Novotna post-match Flashscore

17:05 CET - Barbora Krejcikova (28) is a singles champion at Wimbledon for the first time! The Czech outlasted Jasmine Paolini (28), who was going after her maiden Grand Slam title, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Key match stats Flashscore

Krejcikova has previously won a French Open singles title and doubles titles at Wimbledon but this is her first singles crown at the grass-court Slam.

She is the second Czech to win the title in two years, following Marketa Vondrousova's win in 2023.

Read more about the final here.

16:24 CET - What a response from Jasmine Paolini (28). The Italian seventh seed has raised her level on Centre Court and deservedly taken the second set 6-2, sending the final into a decider.

Keep track of the final set with Flashscore here.

15:47 CET - After just 36 minutes, Barbora Krejcikova (28) has produced an exemplary set of grass-court tennis to lead Jasmine Paolini (28) 6-2.

The Czech 31st seed broke in the opening game of the match and never looked back, getting a remarkable 90% of first serves in to take a giant step towards the title.

Follow the second set with Flashscore here.

15:00 CET - Jasmine Paolini (28) and Barbora Krejcikova (28) have made their way out onto Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final at Wimbledon.

We will have an update for you after the first set but you can follow the match closely here.

13:27 CET - Jasmine Paolini (28) has backed up her surprise run to the French Open final last month with an even more impressive path to the Wimbledon showpiece.

The Italian, who had never won a grass-court match on Tour before this year, has beaten the likes of Bianca Andreescu (24), Madison Keys (29) (via retirement) and Donna Vekic (28), capturing the hearts of the British crowd along the way.

Read Paolini's thoughts ahead of the final here.

Paolini's recent form Flashscore

12:25 CET - Barbora Krejcikova's (28) route to the final has been a tricky one, but the former French Open champion has played some superb tennis to sweep aside Danielle Collins (30) and Jelena Ostapenko (27) in straight sets before outlasting fourth seed Elena Rybakina (25) in a blockbuster semi-final.

Can she take the final step and claim a maiden singles title at the All England Club? Read a preview of the final here.

Krejcikova's recent form Flashscore

11:28 CET - After a fortnight of thrilling tennis on the women's side of the tournament, Jasmine Paolini (28) and Barbora Krejcikova (28) are the two remaining players left to battle it out for the trophy.

Seventh seed Paolini, runner-up at last month's French Open is looking for her maiden Grand Slam title, while 32nd-ranked Krejcikova is targeting a second major after winning Roland-Garros back in 2021.

The final is due to get underway at 15:00 CET.

11:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's women's singles final at Wimbledon!