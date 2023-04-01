Czech Republic and Slovenia seal places in Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Billie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
  4. Czech Republic and Slovenia seal places in Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals
Czech Republic and Slovenia seal places in Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals
Czech Republic are into the semis again
Czech Republic are into the semis again
Reuters
The Czech Republic won a heavyweight clash against the United States with a deciding doubles victory to go through to the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals in Seville on Friday.

The winner-takes-all Group A duel between the two most successful sides in the competition's history was locked at 1-1 after the singles before the Czech pair of Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova took the European team through.

The seven-time Grand Slam doubles champions had a little too much craft for Danielle Collins and Taylor Townsend, winning 6-3, 7-5.

Canada will be the Czech Republic's opposition in Saturday's semi-finals.

The US lost to the Czechs at the same stage last year and were intent on setting the record straight, and things looked good when Collins beat Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 in the opening singles.

But Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, who did not play in the Czechs' win against defending champions Switzerland, levelled things up by crushing Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-1.

Siniakova and Krejcikova then completed the comeback to keep the Czech team on course for a 12th title.

"This is a team competition and it was great that Marketa came up with the win to make it 1-1," Krejicova said.

"A deciding doubles is always tricky because it's no advantage but I felt that we had a really good team spirit."

 

Group B was more complex with Kazakhstan needing a 3-0 win to be assured of reaching the last four.

That ambition disappeared as Kaja Juvan thrashed Anna Danilina 6-1, 6-0 before Tamara Zidansek walked on court against Yulia Putintseva with the arithmetic meaning she needed to win one set to send the Slovenians through.

She duly won the opening set 6-2 before Putintseva hit back to level the match, at which point Zidansek retired in the knowledge that her country had done enough to qualify.

"I mean, for me, it's not really sunk in. Once you're here in this moment, it's going fast, so you don't really know what's happening," Zidansek said. "Obviously we still have a lot to do. It's not finished yet."

Kazakhstan won the doubles to seal the tie but it was too late. Slovenia, Kazakhstan and Australia all finished with one win and a 3-3 win-loss record but Slovenia, the lowest-ranked of the 12 nations in the event, had a better sets percentage.

Canada will be the Czech Republic's opposition in Saturday's semi-finals, while Slovenia will face Italy.

 

Mentions
TennisBillie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Slovenia set up BJK Cup semi-final against Italy with success against Kazakhstan
Italy reach Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals while Australia eliminated
Italy see off Garcia's France in solid start to Billie Jean King Cup finals
Show more
Tennis
Andy Murray splits from coach Ivan Lendl for third time in his career
Former world number one Osaka to make tour return at Brisbane International
Tennis Tracker: Draper into first ATP final, Humbert crushes Fognini
Tennis Tracker: Khachanov stunned in Sofia, Mannarino and Humbert victorious
Dallas, Doha and Munich to become ATP 500 events
Tennis Tracker: Wawrinka retires from Van Assche contest, Italy sees off France in BJK Cup
Most Read
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery
Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race
Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
Manchester City face Chelsea test while pressure builds on United's Ten Hag

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings