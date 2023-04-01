Italy reach Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals while Australia eliminated

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Billie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
  4. Italy reach Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals while Australia eliminated
Italy reach Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals while Australia eliminated
Updated
Paolini in action
Paolini in action
Reuters
Italy became the first nation through to the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup as Jasmine Paolini gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead against Germany on Thursday in Group D.

But, Switzerland's reign as Billie Jean King Cup champions is over after they suffered a second successive loss in Seville on Thursday, this time at the hands of the United States.

Danielle Collins used her experience to beat youngster Celine Naef 7-6, 6-1 before former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin overcame Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-7, 7-5 to give her team an unassailable lead in the tie.

Kenin dominated the best part of two sets and was close to a straight-sets win before being dragged into a decider.

Three match points came and went at 6-5 on her serve but she kept her cool to finish the job and send the Swiss packing.

Last year's runners-up Australia edged Kazakhstan 2-1 in a must-win clash in Group B, although the complications of the group format mean they can no longer reach the last four.

Italy dispatched France on Wednesday and followed up strongly against Germany as Martina Trevisan secured a hard-fought 7-6, 6-1 victory over Eva Lys.

Paolini, who like Trevisan also won her singles against France, then dispatched Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-2.

It is the first time Italy have reached the semi-finals of the competition since 2014.

"I think we have to rest tomorrow and be prepared for the next day. We've reached the semi-final which was a big goal for us," Italy captain Tathiana Garbin said.

"We have to be happy but never satisfied."

Australia had their backs against the wall after losing to Slovenia on Tuesday and needed to beat Kazakhstan to have any hope of reaching the semis.

Captain Alicia Molik changed her line-up and world number 155 Storm Hunter rewarded her faith by posting a 7-6, 6-4 victory against Anna Danilina, ranked a lowly 802nd.

Yulia Putintseva got the Kazakhs back in to the tie as she beat Kim Birrell 6-0, 7-5 and set up a doubles decider.

Doubles world number one Hunter then returned to court alongside Ellen Perez to take on Danilina and Putintseva and after splitting the opening two sets they held their nerve to win the match tiebreak 10-5.

Molik, who has been in the job a decade, initially seemed unsure of whether her team were out.

"I just wanted to triple cross-check with the referee's team. You're probably right (that we're out), but stranger things have happened."

Sadly for the Australians it was not enough and Kazakhstan will face Slovenia to decide the group winners.

Mentions
TennisBillie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - SinglesItalyAustraliaKazakhstanGermanyFranceSloveniaPaolini JasmineTrevisan MartinaSwitzerlandCanadaPolandDanilina AnnaPutintseva YuliaFriedsam Anna-LenaLys EvaMolik AliciaBirrell KimberlyPerez EllenSwiatek IgaKenin SofiaCollins DanielleGolubic ViktorijaNaef CelineGarbin Tathiana
Related Articles
WTA roundup: Top seed Haddad Maia falls in China with more shocks in Romania
Italy see off Garcia's France in solid start to Billie Jean King Cup finals
WTA roundup: Paolini battles into Tunisia final eight after triumphing over Marcinko
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Khachanov stunned in Sofia, Mannarino and Humbert victorious
Dallas, Doha and Munich to become ATP 500 events
Tennis Tracker: Wawrinka retires from Van Assche contest, Italy sees off France in BJK Cup
Slovenia beat Australia in Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Swiss defeated by Czechs
WTA Finals champion Swiatek avoids rankings distraction and focuses on 'right stuff'
Swiatek wins WTA Finals & regains world number one spot with dominant victory over Pegula
Tennis Tracker: Indoor swing continues in Sofia as Thiem knocked out in Metz
TF announces record prize money for this year's Billie Jean King Cup
Most Read
Manchester United drop lead twice in embarrassing loss to FC Copenhagen
Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father freed by kidnappers after peace talks
UCL Team of the Week: Brandt simply unstoppable as Pepe breaks Champions League record
Priske and Clement leave clash in Prague with more questions than answers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings