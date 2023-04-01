WTA roundup: Top seed Haddad Maia falls in China with more shocks in Romania

Unseeded players had their day at the Jiangxi Open on Tuesday, with four of the top six seeds falling in the first round in Nanchang, China.

Nao Hibino (28) of Japan eliminated top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) of Brazil 7-6, 6-3, while Valeria Savinykh (32) of Russia topped second seed Magda Linette (31) of Poland 7-5, 3-6, 7-6.

German Laura Siegemund (35) defeated home-country favorite Xinyu Wang (22), the fourth seed, 6-1, 7-5, and Xiaodi You (27) of China cruised past sixth seed Anna Blinkova (25) of Russia 6-1, 6-1.

Also advancing were third seed Marie Bouzkova (25) and her fellow Czech, Katerina Siniakova (27). French seventh seed Varvara Gracheva (23), Leylah Fernandez (21) of Canada, Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri (30) and Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29) of Belarus also moved to the second round.

Transylvania Open

Eva Lys (21) of Germany surprised top-seeded Sorana Cirstea (33) of Romania 6-3, 6-3 in just 72 minutes in the first round in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Lys won 31 of 51 first-service points (60.8 percent) and converted six of her seven chances to break Cirstea's serve.

The second and third seeds also bowed out. Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse (25) beat second seed American Alycia Parks (22) 6-2, 1-6, 6-4, and Ukraine's Daria Snigur (21) upset third seed Greet Minnen (26) of Belgium 6-3, 6-2 in only 65 minutes.

Fifth seed Ana Bogdan (30) of Romania, Colombia's Emiliana Arango (22), Hungary's Anna Bondar (26) and Germans Tamara Korpatsch (28) and Anna-Lena Friedsam (29) also advanced.

Jasmin Open Monastir

Top seed Jasmine Paolini (27) of Italy cruised past France's Alize Cornet (33) 6-4, 6-2 in opening-round action in Monastir, Tunisia.

Paolini both saved five of seven break points and converted five of seven opportunities to break Cornet's serve as she eased to the second round to face Croatian Petra Marcinko (17), who was a 7-6, 6-2 winner over Spain's Marina Bassols Ribera (23).

Number two seed Elise Mertens (27) of Belgium also won, beating Alexandra Eala (18) of the Philippines 7-5, 6-0, while third-seeded Italian Martina Trevisan (29) fell to Poland's Katarzyna Kawa (30) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Other winners included number four seed Lesia Tsurenko (34) and Katarina Zavatska (23) of Ukraine, number six seed Lucia Bronzetti (24) of Italy, Russia's Erika Andreeva (18), Japan's Mai Hontama (24), Nuria Parrizas Diaz (32) of Spain and American Claire Liu (23).