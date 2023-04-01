WTA roundup: Top seed Haddad Maia falls in China with more shocks in Romania

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Monastir WTA - Singles
  4. WTA roundup: Top seed Haddad Maia falls in China with more shocks in Romania
WTA roundup: Top seed Haddad Maia falls in China with more shocks in Romania
Nao Hibino in action
Nao Hibino in action
Reuters
Unseeded players had their day at the Jiangxi Open on Tuesday, with four of the top six seeds falling in the first round in Nanchang, China.

Nao Hibino (28) of Japan eliminated top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) of Brazil 7-6, 6-3, while Valeria Savinykh (32) of Russia topped second seed Magda Linette (31) of Poland 7-5, 3-6, 7-6.

Hibino - Haddad Maia highlights
Flashscore

German Laura Siegemund (35) defeated home-country favorite Xinyu Wang (22), the fourth seed, 6-1, 7-5, and Xiaodi You (27) of China cruised past sixth seed Anna Blinkova (25) of Russia 6-1, 6-1.

Siegemund - Xinyu highlights
Flashscore

Also advancing were third seed Marie Bouzkova (25) and her fellow Czech, Katerina Siniakova (27). French seventh seed Varvara Gracheva (23), Leylah Fernandez (21) of Canada, Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri (30) and Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29) of Belarus also moved to the second round.

Bouzkova - Von Deichmann highlights
Flashscore

Transylvania Open

Eva Lys (21) of Germany surprised top-seeded Sorana Cirstea (33) of Romania 6-3, 6-3 in just 72 minutes in the first round in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Lys won 31 of 51 first-service points (60.8 percent) and converted six of her seven chances to break Cirstea's serve.

The second and third seeds also bowed out. Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse (25) beat second seed American Alycia Parks (22) 6-2, 1-6, 6-4, and Ukraine's Daria Snigur (21) upset third seed Greet Minnen (26) of Belgium 6-3, 6-2 in only 65 minutes.

Fifth seed Ana Bogdan (30) of Romania, Colombia's Emiliana Arango (22), Hungary's Anna Bondar (26) and Germans Tamara Korpatsch (28) and Anna-Lena Friedsam (29) also advanced.

Jasmin Open Monastir

Top seed Jasmine Paolini (27) of Italy cruised past France's Alize Cornet (33) 6-4, 6-2 in opening-round action in Monastir, Tunisia.

Paolini both saved five of seven break points and converted five of seven opportunities to break Cornet's serve as she eased to the second round to face Croatian Petra Marcinko (17), who was a 7-6, 6-2 winner over Spain's Marina Bassols Ribera (23).

Number two seed Elise Mertens (27) of Belgium also won, beating Alexandra Eala (18) of the Philippines 7-5, 6-0, while third-seeded Italian Martina Trevisan (29) fell to Poland's Katarzyna Kawa (30) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Other winners included number four seed Lesia Tsurenko (34) and Katarina Zavatska (23) of Ukraine, number six seed Lucia Bronzetti (24) of Italy, Russia's Erika Andreeva (18), Japan's Mai Hontama (24), Nuria Parrizas Diaz (32) of Spain and American Claire Liu (23).

Mentions
TennisMonastir WTA - SinglesHaddad Maia BeatrizCirstea SoranaLys EvaCornet AlizePaolini JasmineBlinkova AnnaBouzkova MarieEikeri UlrikkeFernandez LeylahGracheva VarvaraHibino NaoLinette MagdaSasnovich AliaksandraSavinykh ValeriaSiegemund LauraSiniakova KaterinaWang Xinyu (2001)You XiaodiRuse Elena GabrielaArango EmilianaBogdan AnaBondar AnnaFriedsam Anna-LenaKorpatsch TamaraMinnen GreetParks AlyciaSnigur DariaAndreeva ErikaBassols Ribera MarinaParrizas-Diaz NuriaBronzetti LuciaEala AlexandraHontama MaiKawa KatarzynaLiu ClaireMarcinko PetraMertens EliseTrevisan MartinaTsurenko LesiaZavatska Katarina
Related Articles
WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur withdraws in Zhengzhou as Pegula advances in Seoul
WTA roundup: Zheng Qinwen advances at Zhengzhou Open after defeating Sakkari
WTA roundup: Jelena Ostapenko upset in Seoul, Pegula advances
Show more
Tennis
Fresh Fritz starts Japan Open title defence with win over Norrie
WTA roundup: Number five seed Zhu Lin falls in Nanchang opener to Diana Shnaider
Tennis Tracker: Fritz and Shelton victorious in Tokyo, Tiafoe shocked by Karatsev
Zverev exits Japan Open after 'horrible' first-round loss to Thompson
Tennis Tracker: Thompson stuns Zverev in Tokyo as Paul defeats Altmaier
Hubert Hurkacz beats Andrey Rublev to win Shanghai Masters in thriller
Tennis Tracker: Pegula wins Korean Open, Hurkacz beats Rublev in Shanghai final
Andrey Rublev downs Grigor Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final with Hubert Hurkacz
Big-serving Hurkacz powers into Shanghai Masters final after defeating Korda
Most Read
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Ruthless South Africa extinguish French fire to reach World Cup semi-finals
Kylian Mbappe can't be happy with his form, says France coach Didier Deschamps

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings