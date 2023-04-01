WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur withdraws in Zhengzhou as Pegula advances in Seoul

Number four seed Ons Jabeur (29) of Tunisia held off Italy's Lucia Bronzetti (24) 6-3, 7-6 on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of the Zhengzhou Open in China.

Jabeur needed five match points to finish the match in just under two hours as both players struggled with their serves. Jabeur fought off 12 of 17 break points and Bronzetti saved nine of 15. Jabeur led 5-2 in the second set and ultimately had to rally from 4-2 down in the tie-break.

Jabeur, however, was forced to withdraw from the tournament shortly thereafter due to a knee injury.

"I'm so sorry that I have to withdraw because my knee is not feeling so great, and I just want to say I loved my time in Zhengzhou," Jabeur said in a statement.

Daria Kasatkina (26) of Russia, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Chinese wildcard Zhuoxuan Bai (21) and advances straight into the semi-finals because of Jabeur's withdrawal.

Seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova (27) of the Czech Republic defeated Croatia's Petra Martic (32) 7-5, 6-1 and Germany's Laura Siegemund (35) eliminated 11th seed Liudmila Samsonova (24) of Russia 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Hana Bank Korea Open

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula (29) eased into the quarter-finals in Seoul with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over fellow American Ashlyn Krueger (19). Pegula saved four of five break points and advanced to face another compatriot, Claire Liu (23).

Emina Bektas (30) also reached the final eight with a 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Korea's Su Jeong Jang (28), setting up a date with Australia's Kimberly Birrell (25). Birrell thumped Korea's Dayeon Back (21) 6-0, 6-1 in 68 minutes.

Number four seed Marie Bouzkova (25) of the Czech Republic was leading 6-1 when Germany's Eva Lys (21) was forced to retire.

Hong Kong Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez (21) rallied for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 win against Russian Mirra Andreeva (16) in the second round in Hong Kong.

Fernandez will face Linda Fruhvirtova (18) of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Fruhvirtova defeated Russia's Alina Korneeva 6-3, 7-5.

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) knocked out second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) of Brazil 7-5, 1-6, 6-1. Number three seed Elise Mertens (27) of Belgium ousted Russia's Sofya Lansere (23) 6-3, 7-6.

Spain's Sara Sorribes Tomo (27) upset fourth seed Xinyu Wang (22) of China 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. Number six seed Martina Trevisan (29) of Italy outlasted Poland's Magdelena Frech (25) 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.