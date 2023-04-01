WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur withdraws in Zhengzhou as Pegula advances in Seoul

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur withdraws in Zhengzhou as Pegula advances in Seoul
WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur withdraws in Zhengzhou as Pegula advances in Seoul
Updated
WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur reaches Zhengzhou quarters as Pegula advances in Seoul
WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur reaches Zhengzhou quarters as Pegula advances in Seoul
Profimedia
Number four seed Ons Jabeur (29) of Tunisia held off Italy's Lucia Bronzetti (24) 6-3, 7-6 on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of the Zhengzhou Open in China.

Jabeur needed five match points to finish the match in just under two hours as both players struggled with their serves. Jabeur fought off 12 of 17 break points and Bronzetti saved nine of 15. Jabeur led 5-2 in the second set and ultimately had to rally from 4-2 down in the tie-break.

Jabeur - Bronzetti highlights
Flashscore

Jabeur, however, was forced to withdraw from the tournament shortly thereafter due to a knee injury.

"I'm so sorry that I have to withdraw because my knee is not feeling so great, and I just want to say I loved my time in Zhengzhou," Jabeur said in a statement.

 Daria Kasatkina (26) of Russia, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Chinese wildcard Zhuoxuan Bai (21) and advances straight into the semi-finals because of Jabeur's withdrawal.

Seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova (27) of the Czech Republic defeated Croatia's Petra Martic (32) 7-5, 6-1 and Germany's Laura Siegemund (35) eliminated 11th seed Liudmila Samsonova (24) of Russia 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Krejcikova - Martic highlights
Flashscore

Hana Bank Korea Open

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula (29) eased into the quarter-finals in Seoul with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over fellow American Ashlyn Krueger (19). Pegula saved four of five break points and advanced to face another compatriot, Claire Liu (23).

Jessica Pegula is the top seed in Seoul
Reuters

Emina Bektas (30) also reached the final eight with a 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Korea's Su Jeong Jang (28), setting up a date with Australia's Kimberly Birrell (25). Birrell thumped Korea's Dayeon Back (21) 6-0, 6-1 in 68 minutes.

Number four seed Marie Bouzkova (25) of the Czech Republic was leading 6-1 when Germany's Eva Lys (21) was forced to retire.

Hong Kong Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez (21) rallied for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 win against Russian Mirra Andreeva (16) in the second round in Hong Kong.

Leylah Fernandez needed three sets to see off Mirra Andreeva
Reuters

Fernandez will face Linda Fruhvirtova (18) of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Fruhvirtova defeated Russia's Alina Korneeva 6-3, 7-5.

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) knocked out second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) of Brazil 7-5, 1-6, 6-1. Number three seed Elise Mertens (27) of Belgium ousted Russia's Sofya Lansere (23) 6-3, 7-6.

Spain's Sara Sorribes Tomo (27) upset fourth seed Xinyu Wang (22) of China 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. Number six seed Martina Trevisan (29) of Italy outlasted Poland's Magdelena Frech (25) 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Mentions
TennisJabeur OnsPegula JessicaBronzetti LuciaBirrell KimberlyFernandez LeylahFruhvirtova LindaKasatkina DariaKrejcikova BarboraMartic PetraSamsonova LiudmilaSiegemund LauraBektas EminaBouzkova MarieJang Su JeongKrueger AshlynLiu ClaireLys EvaAndreeva MirraHaddad Maia BeatrizKorneeva AlinaLansere SofyaMertens ElisePavlyuchenkova AnastasiaTrevisan MartinaFrech MagdalenaSorribes Tormo SaraWang Xinyu (2001)Bai ZhuoxuanBack Dayeon
Related Articles
WTA roundup: Jelena Ostapenko upset in Seoul, Pegula advances
WTA roundup: Greet Minnen, Yulia Putintseva advance in China
WTA roundup: Ashlyn Krueger wins first title at Japan Open in Osaka
Show more
Tennis
Sebastian Korda holds off Ben Shelton to battle into Shanghai semi-finals
Tennis Tracker: Korda downs Shelton in Shanghai thriller, Jabeur withdraws from Zhengzhou
WTA roundup: Zheng Qinwen advances at Zhengzhou Open after defeating Sakkari
Grigor Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz Alcaraz to reach Shanghai quarter-finals
Rafa Nadal to play at Australian Open, says tournament director Tiley
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov takes out Alcaraz in Shanghai, Sakkari dumped out of Zhengzhou
Ben Shelton fights back against Jannik Sinner to reach Shanghai quarter-finals
Fabian Marozsan stuns Casper Ruud to reach Shanghai Masters last eight
Most Read
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Grigor Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz Alcaraz to reach Shanghai quarter-finals
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings