Tennis Tracker: Kasatkina and Zheng in early action, Nadal on court later

Kasatkina is in action today
After a relatively lowkey start to proceedings at the Italian Open, the tournament kicks into gear today with Rafael Nadal (37), Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (20) all in action.

09:50 CET - Play gets underway in just over an hour, with Daria Kasatkina (27), Angelique Kerber (36), Qinwen Zheng (21) and Alexei Popyrin (24) among those in early action.

Later this afternoon, Rafael Nadal (37) starts his tournament against Beglian qualifier Zizou Bergs (24), while Naomi Osaka (26), Coco Gauff (20) and Iga Swiatek (22) also take to the court. 

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at the Italian Open in Rome!

