WTA roundup: Greet Minnen, Yulia Putintseva advance in China

WTA roundup: Greet Minnen, Yulia Putintseva advance in China
Putintseva pulled off an upset in the quarterfinal of the Guangzhou Open
Belgium's Greet Minnen (26) and Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva (28) pulled off upsets in the quarterfinals of the Guangzhou Open on Thursday in China.

The unseeded Putintseva eliminated third seed Tatjana Maria of Germany 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-0. Putintseva converted six of 12 break points and saved nine of 11, overcoming Maria's 6-1 edge in aces.

Minnen, the seventh seed, ousted fourth seed Lucia Bronzetti of Italy 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-1.

Top seed Magda Linette of Poland avoided the upset in defeating fifth seed Rebeka Masarova of Spain 7-5, 7-6 (6).

In the other quarterfinal between unseeded players, China's Xiyu Wang needed three sets to get past Slovakian Viktoria Hruncakova 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Minnen faces Wang in one semifinal Friday, while Linette plays Putintseva.

Guadalajara Open Akron

American Caroline Dolehide overcame an early deficit to oust a confident Martina Trevisan of Italy 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-3 on Thursday in the quarterfinals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Dolehide won 57 of 81 first-service points and saved eight of 12 break points to get past Trevisan, who eliminated top-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur on Wednesday. Dolehide also fended off a match point in the second-set tiebreaker before winning three straight points to a force a third set that she ultimately prevailed in.

In the semifinals, Dolehide will face countrywoman Sofia Kenin, who was a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-1 winner over Canada's Leylah Fernandez on Thursday.

Greek number two seed Maria Sakkari beat Colombia's Emiliana Arango 6-3, 6-4 and third-seeded Caroline Garcia of France beat 10th-seeded Belarusian Victoria Azarenka by an identical score in the day's other quarterfinal matches.

Garcia - Azarenka highlights
Flashscore
Garcia post-match interview
Flashscore
Mentions
