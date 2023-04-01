WTA roundup: Top seed Ons Jabeur falls in Guadalajara, Kenin shocks Ostapenko

WTA roundup: Top seed Ons Jabeur falls in Guadalajara, Kenin shocks Ostapenko
Reuters
Italy's Martina Trevisan pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat top-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday in the third round of the Guadalajara Open.

With Jabeur up a set and serving for the match at 5-4 in the second, she went ahead 30-0 before Trevisan began her rally. Trevisan won the next four points to break serve, then won the next two games to force a third set.

Trevisan recorded two of the three service breaks in the final set to advance to her second quarterfinal in a WTA 1000 event this year. She also reached the quarters at Miami in March.

In earlier matches on Wednesday, Americans Sofia Kenin and Caroline Dolehide pulled off upsets.

Kenin ousted Latvian sixth seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 7-5 by saving four of five break points while Ostapenko committed seven double faults. Dolehide completed a 6-1, 6-2 sweep of eighth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia with the help of three aces.

Three other Americans were in action on Wednesday, but all three fell. French third seed Carolina Garcia downed Hailey Baptiste 7-5, 6-4, Canadian Leylah Fernandez breezed by Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-3, and Emiliana Arango of Colombia defeated Taylor Townsend 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

In other action, second-seeded Greek Maria Sakkari bested Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2, and 10th-seeded Belarusian Victoria Azarenka crushed seventh-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-2, 6-1.

Guangzhou Open

Slovakian Viktoria Hruncakova swatted 15 aces en route to a 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 victory over China's Yue Yuan in the second round in Guangzhou, China.

Hruncakova also won 57 of 82 first-service points to topple Yuan, who saved 10 of 16 break points.

On a day where there weren't any upsets, top seed Magda Linette flew past Australia's Daria Saville 6-0, 7-6 (0), third-seeded German Tatjana Maria swept Zhuoxuan Bai of China 6-1, 6-2, and Italian fourth seed Lucia Bronzetti beat Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-3.

Fifth seed Rebeka Masarova of Spain was a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 winner over Swiss foe Viktorija Golubic, while seventh-seeded Belgian Greet Minnen downed Great Britain's Harriet Dart 7-6, 6-7, 6-4. Other victors included Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva and Xiyu Wang of China.

