WTA roundup: Zheng Qinwen advances at Zhengzhou Open after defeating Sakkari

Zheng Qinwen celebrates after defeating Maria Sakkari
Zheng Qinwen celebrates after defeating Maria Sakkari
Reuters
Local favourite Zheng Qinwen (21) recorded a 7-6, 6-3 win over third-seeded Maria Sakkari (28) of Greece on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Zhengzhou Open in China.

Zheng dispatched Sakkari in one hour, 49 minutes to punch her ticket to the next round.

Zheng - Sakkari highlights
Flashscore

She will face Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina (26), who posted a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Russian qualifier Vera Zvonareva (39).

Italy's Jasmine Paolini (27) saved four match points in a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia (29) of France, while Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko (34) notched a 7-6, 7-6 win over 10th-seeded Donna Vekic (27) of Croatia.

Tsurenko - Vekic highlights
Flashscore
Garcia - Paolini highlights
Flashscore

Hana Bank Korea Open

Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer (33) seized a 6-3, 7-6 victory over third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) of Russia to move on to the quarterfinals in Seoul.

Wickmayer will meet Russian Polina Kudermetova (29), who breezed to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Kathinka von Deichmann (20) of Liechenstein.

Also on Wednesday, Claire Liu (23) led seventh-seeded Arantxa Rus (32) of the Netherland 1-6, 6-3, 3-0 when the latter retired due to injury. China's Yuan Yue (25) also advanced after Slovenia's Kaja Juvan (22) retired while trailing 6-4, 4-1.

Hong Kong Open

Second-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) of Brazil posted a 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 win over Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29) in their first-round match.

Beatriz Haddad Maia won two tie-breaks on her way to victory
Reuters

Fifth-seeded Anna Blinkova (25) of Russia coasted to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Australian Priscilla Hon (25) to advance to the third round.

Third-seeded Elise Mertens (27) of Belgium had little difficulty in her 6-1, 6-4 victory over Australian qualifier Daria Saville (29).

