WTA roundup: Zheng Qinwen advances at Zhengzhou Open after defeating Sakkari

Zheng dispatched Sakkari in one hour, 49 minutes to punch her ticket to the next round.
She will face Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina (26), who posted a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Russian qualifier Vera Zvonareva (39).
Italy's Jasmine Paolini (27) saved four match points in a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia (29) of France, while Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko (34) notched a 7-6, 7-6 win over 10th-seeded Donna Vekic (27) of Croatia.
Hana Bank Korea Open
Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer (33) seized a 6-3, 7-6 victory over third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) of Russia to move on to the quarterfinals in Seoul.
Wickmayer will meet Russian Polina Kudermetova (29), who breezed to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Kathinka von Deichmann (20) of Liechenstein.
Also on Wednesday, Claire Liu (23) led seventh-seeded Arantxa Rus (32) of the Netherland 1-6, 6-3, 3-0 when the latter retired due to injury. China's Yuan Yue (25) also advanced after Slovenia's Kaja Juvan (22) retired while trailing 6-4, 4-1.
Hong Kong Open
Second-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) of Brazil posted a 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 win over Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29) in their first-round match.
Fifth-seeded Anna Blinkova (25) of Russia coasted to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Australian Priscilla Hon (25) to advance to the third round.
Third-seeded Elise Mertens (27) of Belgium had little difficulty in her 6-1, 6-4 victory over Australian qualifier Daria Saville (29).