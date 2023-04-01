Swiatek survives Zheng scare to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Cincinnati WTA - Singles
  4. Swiatek survives Zheng scare to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals
Swiatek survives Zheng scare to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals
Iga Swiatek in action last week in Canada
Iga Swiatek in action last week in Canada
David Kirouac - USA TODAY Sports
Iga Swiatek (22) used an outfit change to help her reset after a poor start and beat China's Zheng Qinwen (20) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Thursday and set up a Cincinnati Open quarter-final clash with Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24).

Swiatek, who dropped a single game in her previous match at the US Open tune-up event, needed time to work out Zheng but once she did she immediately looked more like the player who has occupied top spot in the world rankings since April 2022.

The Pole looked unsettled as Zheng jumped out to a 3-0 double-break cushion in windy conditions and the Chinese number one refused to let up as she broke for a third time to grab the first set when the Pole sent a forehand long.

Swiatek swapped her white outfit for a black one and it led to an instant change in her fortunes as she showed more conviction in her strokes and broke Zheng to love three times for a 5-0 lead en route to forcing a decider.

Swiatek motored through the final set and again feasted of Zheng's serve, breaking twice for a 5-0 lead before closing out the contests on her serve when her opponent sent a forehand long.

Swiatek - Zheng highlights
Flashscore

"Honestly, it's because of my coach," Swiatek said about her outfit change. "He told me a couple months ago that after losing a set it might be a good idea to change your outfit so you can kind of reset and go into the second set in a different vibe.

"I thought this was a bad (idea) but I tried this time and it worked, so thank you coach."

Iga Swiatek post-match interview
Flashscore

Awaiting Swiatek in the next round will be Vondrousova, who converted four of five break points during a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Sloane Stephens (30).

In other early action, world number four Elena Rybakina (28) was leading her match against Jasmine Paolini (27) 6-4, 2-5 when she retired, sending the Italian qualifier into the final eight.

Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari (28) was knocked out with a 3-6 6-2 6-3 defeat over Czech Karolina Muchova (26).

Mentions
TennisCincinnati WTA - SinglesSwiatek IgaZheng QinwenVondrousova MarketaMuchova KarolinaPaolini JasmineRybakina ElenaSakkari MariaStephens Sloane
Related Articles
Iga Swiatek cruises past Danielle Collins, Jessica Pegula survives test
Stephens stuns defending champion Garcia, Jabeur rallies in Cincinnati
Iga Swiatek reaches Montreal quarters, will stay world number one
Show more
Tennis
Zverev takes down Medvedev to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals
Injured 2014 champion Marin Cilic and Denis Shapovalov withdraw from US Open
Novak Djokovic missed playing big US events and excited to be back
Novak Djokovic enjoys stress-free win in US return at Cincinnati
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Paul into third set, Zverev downs Medvedev to advance
Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams among US Open wildcard entries
Daniil Medvedev cruises past Lorenzo Musetti to reach Cincinnati third round
Misfiring Carlos Alcaraz survives Jordan Thompson scare in Cincinnati
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Stuttgart's Endo, Inter enquire into Pavard
Manchester City beat Sevilla via penalties to win UEFA Super Cup
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |