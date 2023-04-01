WTA roundup: Paolini battles into Tunisia final eight after triumphing over Marcinko

WTA roundup: Paolini battles into Tunisia final eight after triumphing over Marcinko

Number one seed Jasmine Paolini (27) of Italy eked past Croatia's Petra Marcinko (17) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the second round of the Jasmin Open Monastir on Thursday in Monastir, Tunisia.

Paolini capitalised on her opponent's seven double faults, including three in the third set. She won four straight games in the third set to pull away in an hour and 57 minutes. Her quarterfinal opponent will be sixth seed and countrywoman Lucia Bronzetti.

Paolini - Marcinko highlights Flashscore

Paolini post-match interview Flashscore

Number four seed Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine beat American Claire Liu 6-1, 7-5. Clara Burel of France, the eighth seed, outlasted Erika Andreeva of Russia 6-0, 5-7, 7-6 (2).

Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain rallied past Katarina Zavatska of Ukraine 4-6, 7-5, 7-2.

Transylvania Open

Fifth seed Ana Bogdan stayed alive on home soil with a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 comeback over Nikola Bartunkova in the second round in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Bogdan had six aces, saved six of 12 break points and converted six of 11 chances to break her Czech opponent's serve to win in three hours and 12 minutes.

Fellow Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse beat Hungary's Anna Bondar 7-6 (4), 6-2; while Germany's Tamara Korpatsch knocked off Number eight seed Jodie Burrage of Great Britain 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Emiliana Arango of Colombia and Eva Lys of Germany also won their second-round matches.

Jiangxi Open

Camila Osorio of Colombia toppled eighth seed Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-4, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals in Nanchang, China.

Osorio will be matched up with Number three seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic. Bouzkova beat Amina Anshba of Russia 7-5, 6-0.

Japan's Nao Hibino advanced past Australia's Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 7-5. Russia's Diana Shnaider led her match 6-3, 0-1 when countrywoman Vera Zvonareva had to retire.