WTA roundup: Number five seed Zhu Lin falls in Nanchang opener to Diana Shnaider

WTA roundup: Number five seed Zhu Lin falls in Nanchang opener to Diana Shnaider

Russian teenager Diana Shnaider (19) knocked out fifth-seeded Zhu Lin (29) of China in the opening round Monday at the Jiangxi Open in Nanchang, China.

Shnaider completed the 6-4, 6-0 upset in 75 minutes. She converted five of six break points and won 18 of the 24 points when returning Lin's second serve.

Shnaider in action Reuters

Number eight seed Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain cruised to a 6-4, 6-0 defeat of China's Jiang Xinyu in her opening match at the WTA 250 event. Australia's Kimberly Birrell beat China's Wei Sijia 7-5, 7-5 and Colombia's Camila Osorio crushed China's Ma Ye-Xin 6-1, 6-0.

Amina Anshba outlasted fellow Russian Elina Avanesyan 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 and Russia's Vera Zvonareva breezed to a 6-1, 6-2 win over the Netherlands' Arianne Hartono.

Transylvania Open

Eighth seed Jodie Burrage of Great Britain swept past India's Ankita Raina 6-0, 6-2 in just 62 minutes in first-round action in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Burrage won 20 of 27 first return points, saved five of seven break points and broke Raina seven times in 11 opportunities to dominate.

Russia's Ekaterina Makarova toppled seventh seed Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine 6-3, 1-6, 6-1. Spanish fourth seed Rebeka Masarova had an easier time, beating Noma Noha Akugue of Germany 6-4, 6-0.

Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic and Romanians Patricia Maria Tig and Miriam Bulgaru also won their opening matches.

Jasmin Open Monastir

Argentina's Nadia Podoroska rallied to upset No. 5 seed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 on the first day of action in Monastir, Tunisia.

Despite saving 13 break points, Schmiedlova still had her serve broken seven times and committed nine double faults.

Number eight seed Clara Burel of France needed just 59 minutes to beat Spaniard Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-2. Other winners included Belarus' Iryna Shymanovich and Italians Sara Errani and Lucrezia Stefanini.