Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Billie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
  4. Italy qualify for BJK Cup semi-finals with victory over Japan

Italy qualify for BJK Cup semi-finals with victory over Japan

Reuters
Updated
Jasmine Paolini celebrates winning her match against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima
Jasmine Paolini celebrates winning her match against Japan's Moyuka UchijimaReuters / Jon Nazca
Italy became the first nation through to the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals after they beat Japan 2-1 with a deciding straight sets doubles victory by Jasmine Paolini (28) and Sara Errani (37) over Shuko Aoyama (36) and Eri Hozumi (30) on Saturday.

The tie was locked at 1-1 after French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Paolini beat 56th-ranked Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-4 in the second singles match to put the Italians on the board.

While the opening set of that match was all one-way traffic, the second was level at 4-4 before world number four Paolini pulled away with the win in little over one hour.

Paolini returned for the doubles with Errani, who has five doubles Grand Slam titles to her name. The pair, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, dominated to beat the Japanese duo 6-3, 6-4.

After Japan were 5-1 down in the second set, Aoyama and Hozumi showed great spirit to make it 5-4 but their resistance was short-lived as the Italians sealed the win.

Earlier, American-born Japanese player Ena Shibahara, ranked 135th in the world, battled back from a set down to beat 54th-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

"The strategy was to serve well and try to be aggressive because the game was really fast. They played amazing in doubles, so it was a really stressful match. But in the end, I'm grateful that we did it as a team," Paolini said after their doubles win.

"This year I'm a little bit used to it," she added when asked about playing singles and doubles back-to-back. "But I will rest now, I will work with the physios here. I have to thank them, for working with us and behind the scenes."

Four-times Billie Jean King Cup champions Italy, who were runners-up to Canada in 2023, last won the title in 2013. They will face either Poland or the Czech Republic for a place in the final. The Poles and the Czechs play later on Saturday.

Mentions
TennisBillie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - SinglesJasmine PaoliniShuko AoyamaSara ErraniEri HozumiMoyuka UchijimaElisabetta CocciarettoEna Shibahara
Related Articles
Poland down Spain to move into BJK Cup quarters thanks to Swiatek and Linette wins
Japan and Slovakia complete stellar comebacks to earn spots in BJK Cup quarter-finals
Iga Swiatek's opening match at Billie Jean King Cup postponed due to weather alert
Show more
Tennis
Taylor Fritz outlasts Alexander Zverev to book spot in ATP Finals showpiece
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Fritz beats Zverev to make ATP final, Paolini wins at BJK Cup
Carlos Alcaraz says hungry Novak Djokovic will be a big threat at Australian Open
Nadal 'will be the first to talk to the captain' as legend gears up for final tournament
Editors' Picks: Football and rugby internationals headline as ATP Finals conclude
Alcaraz hoping for positive Davis Cup campaign after falling out of ATP Finals
Updated
Zverev beats Alcaraz in straight sets to reach last four of ATP Finals & knock Spaniard out
Medvedev out to 'build a better version' of himself after disappointing season
Most Read
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in record-breaking Texas bout
All you need to know about the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Romania vs Kosovo abandoned after players depart pitch following pro-Serbia chants
Five nations book AFCON finals berths as Ghana are handed a lifeline

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings