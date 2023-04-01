TF announces record prize money for this year's Billie Jean King Cup

  4. TF announces record prize money for this year's Billie Jean King Cup
$2.4 million is up for grabs
Reuters
This year's Billie Jean King Cup champions will receive a record $2.4 million, with prize money for the finals of the women's team event again matching that of the men's Davis Cup.

A total Player Prize Money purse of $9.6 million will be shared between the 12 competing nations in Seville, the International Tennis Federation said in a statement.

"We are proud to announce this news on the eve of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup... Finals," ITF president David Haggerty said.

"Achieving gender parity in our sport is a key part of the ITF's Advantage All programme and I am delighted we have been able to offer equivalent prize money with the Davis Cup Finals again this year."

Action begins on Tuesday inside the Estadio la Cartuja with holders Switzerland up against the Czech Republic in Group A.

Last year's runners-up Australia are also on court from day one as they take on Slovenia in Group B.

The qualifying nations are split into four groups of three teams with the group winners moving into the semi-finals.

The final is on Sunday.

