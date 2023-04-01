Billie Jean King believes WTA tour will inevitably extend to Saudi Arabia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Billie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
  4. Billie Jean King believes WTA tour will inevitably extend to Saudi Arabia
Billie Jean King believes WTA tour will inevitably extend to Saudi Arabia
Former tennis player Billie Jean King pictured at the women's football World Cup
Former tennis player Billie Jean King pictured at the women's football World Cup
Reuters
The women's tennis tour will inevitably go to Saudi Arabia, American great Billie Jean King (79) said as she urged the WTA to push for social change if they decide to stage a tournament in the Middle Eastern nation.

After the men's ATP Tour announced the Next Gen Finals would be held in Jeddah from 2023 to 2027, social media has been awash with rumours that the WTA Finals could also be headed to Saudi Arabia in the future.

WTA CEO Steve Simon previously said that the Gulf state presented "big issues" as a host for women's tour events, as Saudi Arabia's record on women's and LGBTQ rights has led to accusations of 'sports-washing.'

Saudi Arabia has pumped huge amounts of money into soccer, Formula One and boxing while the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit recently ended a two-year dispute with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour by announcing a merger.

Asked if the WTA would stage a tournament in Saudi Arabia, King told Reuters: "I think they'll be there. The thing I'm concerned about is the women, I want change if we go.

"But I'm big on engagement and inclusion so it's a tough one. I know people are going to go there. The WTA played in Qatar in '08, we took tennis there and we still have a tournament there every year."

King stressed her desire to raise the profile of the Billie Jean King Cup, which will take place from November 7th-12th in Seville, Spain and begins two days after the conclusion of the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

"With the Billie Jean King Cup and the Davis Cup we are the World Cup of tennis and we know how big the World Cup is in soccer," King said.

"We need to make it much more apparent to people that we are the World Cup of our sport... This year's our 60th anniversary, we're really excited that we're going to start from here now on.

"We have a new partnership with the ITF, our company, we have the commercial part of it. We'll be talking a lot at Seville this year on what we can do better."

Mentions
TennisBillie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Fritz falls in Tokyo, Tsitsipas the only top seed remaining
Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Swiss Indoors championships in Basel with injury
Tennis Tracker: Hurkacz & Ruud suffer shock defeats in Tokyo, Rune loses in Stockholm
Show more
Tennis
Boris Becker returns to tennis to coach Denmark's world number six Holger Rune
WTA roundup: Top seed Haddad Maia falls in China with more shocks in Romania
Fresh Fritz starts Japan Open title defence with win over Norrie
WTA roundup: Number five seed Zhu Lin falls in Nanchang opener to Diana Shnaider
Tennis Tracker: Fritz and Shelton victorious in Tokyo, Tiafoe shocked by Karatsev
Zverev exits Japan Open after 'horrible' first-round loss to Thompson
Most Read
Son of late Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes signs for Real Madrid
Neymar to undergo surgery after suffering ACL and meniscus rupture with Brazil
OPINION: Luka Modric faces dilemma of saving Croatia or himself at Real Madrid
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Osimhen and Sancho on the move? Tottenham start searching

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings