Tennis Tracker: Fritz falls in Tokyo, Tsitsipas through in Antwerp as only top seed left

23:30 CET - Our men's play of the day came from Tokyo and the match between Alex De Minaur (24) and Diego Schwartzman (31).
The Aussie won 6-0, 7-5 and closed out this point in some style, too!
23:20 CET - Our WTA moment of the day came from Cluj - a brilliant rally between Jil Teichmann (26) and Emiliana Arango (22).
22:10 CET - Romania's Ana Bogdan (30), who won in Cluj earlier, sat down to chat exclusively with Flashscore before her second-round encounter today.
In an extensive interview, she talked about her career ups and downs, her philosophies on life and sport, and she has some sage advice for aspiring pros.
21:05 CET - Despite a week full of upsets in the men's draw, Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) restored some order with a comfortable 7-5, 6-3 over Botic Van De Zandschulp (28) in Antwerp.
20:57 CET - Ana Bogdan's (30) fine form continued as she came out victorious against teenager Nikola Bartunkova (17) (4-6 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 to progress in Romania.
19:34 CET - In Stockholm, Stan Wawrinka (38) has been beaten 6-4, 6-1 by Tomas Machac (23).
16:30 CET - Jasmine Paolini (27) is safely into the final eight in Monastir after beating Petra Marcinko (17) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
15:15 CET - Tennis icon Boris Becker (55) is returning to tennis to coach Danish talent Holger Rune (20).
14:27 CET - The women's tennis tour will inevitably go to Saudi Arabia, American great Billie Jean King (79) said as she urged the WTA to push for social change if they decide to stage a tournament in the Middle Eastern nation.
14:15 CET - Clara Burel (22) has advanced to the quarter-finals in Monastir after beating Erika Andreeva (19) 6-0, 5-7, 7-6(2).
13:25 CET - Top seed Taylor Fritz (25) has been sensationally knocked out in Tokyo, after flying through the first set, by world number 215 Shintaro Mochizuki (20).
The match finished 0-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) to the young Japanese player.
10:06 CET - The first two matches of the day in Tokyo have been good ones for Australians with Alexei Popyrin (24) winning 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 against Cristian Garin (27) and Alex De Minaur (24) beating Diego Schwartzman (31) 6-0, 7-5.
07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. It's been a week of upsets thus far with shock results aplenty - will that trend continue today?