Tennis Tracker: Fritz falls in Tokyo, Tsitsipas through in Antwerp as only top seed left

Tennis Tracker: Fritz falls in Tokyo, Tsitsipas through in Antwerp as only top seed left
Tsitsipas was in action in Antwerp on Thursday
Reuters
A week of upsets has left only one top seed, Stefanos Tsitisipas (25), alive in the four tournaments and he continued his march today in Belgium, taking him a step closer to the upcoming ATP Finals.

23:30 CET - Our men's play of the day came from Tokyo and the match between Alex De Minaur (24) and Diego Schwartzman (31).

The Aussie won 6-0, 7-5 and closed out this point in some style, too!

ATP FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

23:20 CET - Our WTA moment of the day came from Cluj - a brilliant rally between Jil Teichmann (26) and Emiliana Arango (22).

WTA FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

22:10 CET - Romania's Ana Bogdan (30), who won in Cluj earlier, sat down to chat exclusively with Flashscore before her second-round encounter today.

In an extensive interview, she talked about her career ups and downs, her philosophies on life and sport, and she has some sage advice for aspiring pros.

Read the full feature here.

21:05 CET - Despite a week full of upsets in the men's draw, Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) restored some order with a comfortable 7-5, 6-3 over Botic Van De Zandschulp (28) in Antwerp. 

20:57 CET - Ana Bogdan's (30) fine form continued as she came out victorious against teenager Nikola Bartunkova (17) (4-6 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 to progress in Romania. 

Bogdan - Bartunkova highlights
Flashscore

19:34 CET - In Stockholm, Stan Wawrinka (38) has been beaten 6-4, 6-1 by Tomas Machac (23).

Machac's post-match comments
Flashscore
Wawrinka vs Machac highlights
Flashscore

16:30 CET - Jasmine Paolini (27) is safely into the final eight in Monastir after beating Petra Marcinko (17) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Paolini vs Marcinko highlights
Flashscore
Paolini interview
Flashscore

15:15 CET - Tennis icon Boris Becker (55) is returning to tennis to coach Danish talent Holger Rune (20).

Read all about that here.

14:27 CET - The women's tennis tour will inevitably go to Saudi Arabia, American great Billie Jean King (79) said as she urged the WTA to push for social change if they decide to stage a tournament in the Middle Eastern nation.

Read the full story here.

14:15 CET - Clara Burel (22) has advanced to the quarter-finals in Monastir after beating Erika Andreeva (19) 6-0, 5-7, 7-6(2).

Burel's post-match comments
Flashscore
Burel - Andreeva highlights
Flashscore

13:25 CET - Top seed Taylor Fritz (25) has been sensationally knocked out in Tokyo, after flying through the first set, by world number 215 Shintaro Mochizuki (20).

The match finished 0-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) to the young Japanese player.

Mochizuki's post-match comments
Flashscore
Fritz - Mochizuki highlights
Flashscore

10:06 CET - The first two matches of the day in Tokyo have been good ones for Australians with Alexei Popyrin (24) winning 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 against Cristian Garin (27) and Alex De Minaur (24) beating Diego Schwartzman (31) 6-0, 7-5.

De Minaur vs Schwartzman highlights
Flashscore
De Minaur interview
Flashscore

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. It's been a week of upsets thus far with shock results aplenty - will that trend continue today? 

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerBartunkova NikolaBogdan AnaTsitsipas StefanosVan De Zandschulp Botic
Tennis
