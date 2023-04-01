Rafael Nadal arrives in Australia to prep for 2024 season

Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open earlier this year
Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open earlier this year
Reuters
Rafael Nadal (37) returned to the tennis courts in Australia on Thursday, preparing for his first tournament since last year's Australian Open.

Nadal, a 22-time grand slam winner, is starting the road back from a hip injury sustained last January with his first appearance at the Brisbane International since 2017.

He hit the ball Thursday at the Queensland Tennis Centre, including a session with world number eight Holger Rune (20) of Denmark.

Rune shared a photo of the joint practice on social media with the caption, "No time for jetlag. Evening practice with @RafaelNadal."

Due to his lack of tour play, Nadal has fallen to number 672 in the world. The Spaniard previously said he expects this to be his final season on tour.

He will appear at the Brisbane tournament, which begins Sunday, as a wildcard. He will be unseeded for the first time since January 2005.

Tennis
Iga Swiatek hopes women's 'Big Three' can stay competitive for years
New tennis season begins with Djokovic eyeing team glory, Nadal & Osaka finally returning
Djokovic expects Nadal to be competing for Grand Slams upon return
Novak Djokovic aiming to emulate Tom Brady and play on into his 40s
Quiz of the Year: 30 questions to test your sporting knowledge of 2023
English tennis player Tara Moore cleared of doping, contaminated meat identified as source
The tennis players that won't be on each other's Christmas lists this year
Thiem and Raducanu headline Australian Open qualifying field
Patrick Mouratoglou criticises Emma Raducanu's radical coaching changes
