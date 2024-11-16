Nadal 'will be the first to talk to the captain' as legend gears up for final tournament

Rafa Nadal (38) is living his last moments as a professional tennis player. The Spaniard will say goodbye as a player defending Spain in the Davis Cup, closing a chapter in this tournament that began in 2004. Now there are still doubts about whether his farewell will be playing singles, doubles or cheering as a substitute.

His teammates, like Alcaraz, want to see him play, as does Spain's captain, David Ferrer, too. His great rival, beyond Federer, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, will be present to see in situ his farewell to the courts. There are fans who have paid more than 10,000 euros for a ticket just to live from the stands that moment. But Nadal will not be affected by any of that in his decision to be ready to play. He will only do so if he feels he can compete and win.

"First, we have to see how I'm feeling these days in training and if I really do not see myself ready to have options to win the singles, I'm the first one who will not want to play. If I don't feel ready, I'll be the first to talk to the captain. I've already told David on many occasions, not to make any decision based on what is my last week as a professional tennis player," said the Spaniard to the RFET media.

As soon as he arrived in Malaga on Thursday he started training, without wanting to waste time. He wants to be prepared and, a priori, he feels good, with strength, but also with the logical precautions after a long time of inactivity.

"More or less I've been able to do a good preparation, that's why I'm here. You have to see day by day, I haven't competed for a long time and the reality is that I want to live this week in whatever way I can, with the illusion of closing a very beautiful and long stage of my life, living these last moments with illusion, also with normality and from the acceptance of what is all a beginning and an end".

Rafa Nadal, training under the gaze of David Ferrer RFET

A beginning, at least in the Davis Cup, which came two decades ago with that first triumph. Then came five more. "My first great joy as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup in 2004. Circumstances have given me the opportunity to be here".

And what better farewell could he have than to lift another Davis Cup? "Of course there are options. There are always options. What happens is that they are difficult surfaces. It's a fast surface, but anything can happen.

Win or loss, play or not, Nadal can only be grateful to tennis for what it has given him over the years. "I can't ask for anything more. I am more than grateful and satisfied with everything that has happened to me over the years. What I would like is obviously that the team works well and have options to win one more Davis Cup, either playing or cheering from the stands, sincerely," he said. "I'm here to live this week with enthusiasm and then we'll see what happens."