Jannik Sinner inspires Italy to Davis Cup victory to keep up historic double hopes

Jannik Sinner, right, celebrates with Matteo Berrettini after their doubles win

World number one Jannik Sinner (23) led reigning champions Italy to a 2-1 Davis Cup quarter-final victory over Argentina with wins in both singles and doubles, setting up a rematch of last year's final against Australia on Friday.

After Italy's women claimed the Billie Jean King Cup title in Malaga on Wednesday, the country's men will now be favourites to make it a momentous double for the nation.

Sinner, who won two of the year's four Grand Slams and the ATP Finals last week, was under pressure after Francisco Cerundolo gave Argentina the lead with a 6-4, 6-1 defeat of Lorenzo Musetti.

But he responded with a crushing 6-2, 6-1 defeat of Sebastian Baez before returning to court inside the Martin Carpena Arena to join forces with Matteo Berrettini.

The classy Italian duo turned up the heat to overpower Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-4, 7-5 and spark noisy celebrations from their teammates and fans.

Italy will be favourites against Australia in Saturday's semi-final but Hewitt's team, beaten in the last two finals, will be up for the fight.

More to follow.