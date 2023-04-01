Reigning champions Canada knocked out of Davis Cup by Finland in huge upset

Reigning champions Canada knocked out of Davis Cup by Finland in huge upset
Canada's reign as Davis Cup champions was ended by outsiders Finland who produced a big shock on the opening day of the Final Eight in Malaga on Tuesday.

Roared on by thousands of Finnish fans, Otto Virtanen and Harri Heliovaara beat Vasek Pospisil and Alexis Galarneau 7-5, 6-3 to move in to the semi-finals for the first time.

Milos Raonic, playing in the event for the first time in five years, had given Canada the perfect start as he dispatched lowly-ranked Finn Patrick Kaukovalta 6-3, 7-5 thanks to 18 aces.

Both teams were hit by injuries with Canada's top-ranked player Felix Auger-Aliassime unable to take to the court while Finland's number one Emil Ruusuvuori was also ruled out.

But 171st-ranked Virtanen stepped up for his country with an impressive defeat of fellow 22-year-old Gabriel Diallo to take the tie into a deciding doubles rubber.

Virtanen again produced some stunning tennis while Canada's hopes were not helped by an injury to Pospisil who battled on.

A service break in the eighth game of the second set proved enough and Finland sealed the win to set up a clash later this week against the Czech Republic or last year's runners-up Australia.

