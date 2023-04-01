Raonic gives champions Canada fast start against Finland with victory over Kaukovalta

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Davis Cup - World Group Teams - Men
  4. Raonic gives champions Canada fast start against Finland with victory over Kaukovalta
Raonic gives champions Canada fast start against Finland with victory over Kaukovalta
Raonic in action
Raonic in action
Reuters
Canada's Milos Raonic (32) returned to Davis Cup action for the first time in five years to give the reigning champions a fast start in their Final Eight clash against Finland on Tuesday.

The big-serving Raonic banged down 18 aces in a 6-3 7-5 defeat of lowly-ranked Finn Patrick Kaukovalta (24) to put Canada 1-0 ahead in the best-of-three tie.

Raonic began the match with a game of aces and ended it with another one after little more than an hour.

Both teams were hit by injuries with Canada's top-ranked player Felix Auger-Aliassime unable to take to court while Finland's number one Emil Ruusuvuori was also ruled out.

Former world number three and Wimbledon runner-up Raonic has played only a handful of matches this year but had too much firepower for 782nd-ranked Kaukovalta who put up a good fight in his first ever Davis Cup singles rubber.

Gabriel Diallo will send Canada into the semi-finals if he beats Otto Virtanen in the second singles rubber.

Canada are looking to retain the title they won against Australia last year in Malaga and also make it a sweep for the country after the women won the Billie Jean King Cup.

Mentions
TennisRaonic MilosKaukovalta PatrickDavis Cup - World Group Teams - MenDavis Cup - World Group ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic eyes second Davis Cup title for Serbia to cap off stellar season
Injured Briton Andy Murray out of Davis Cup clash with Serbia's Novak Djokovic
ITF chief happy with Davis Cup format and expects big crowds for knockouts
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Canada and Finland heading to deciding doubles rubber
Novak Djokovic already eyeing more history with potential 'Golden Slam' in 2024
Djokovic destroys Sinner to win record seventh ATP Finals title
Djokovic looking to cap off 'almost perfect' year with ATP finals win
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic defeats Sinner to claim record breaking seventh ATP Final title
Djokovic sweeps past Alcaraz to continue record ATP Finals bid
Sinner thrills Turin crowd with semi-final win over Medvedev
Most Read
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Son issues warning as South Korea travel to China in World Cup qualifier
Netherlands looking for both practice and goals against Gibraltar, says Koeman
Euro 2024 roundup: Holders Italy, Czech Republic and Slovenia secure qualification

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings