Injured Briton Andy Murray out of Davis Cup clash with Serbia's Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray pulled out of the Davis Cup finals on Saturday

Former world number one and three-time major winner Andy Murray (36) pulled out of the Davis Cup finals on Saturday, depriving the tournament of a likely heavyweight clash against Novak Djokovic (36).

"I have picked up a minor shoulder injury which means I won't be able to take part in the Davis Cup," the British star was quoted as saying by the ITF on X, formerly Twitter.

"I'm gutted not to be able to be part of the squad but my focus is now on rehab and getting ready for the new season."

Britain will face Djokovic's Serbia in the quarter-finals in Malaga in the November 21-28 final phase of the Davis Cup.

The rest of the last eight features defending champions Canada against Finland, Czech Republic tackle Australia while Italy face the Netherlands.

Murray led Britain to the Davis Cup title in 2015 while current world number one and record 24-time Grand Slam title winner Djokovic starred in Serbia's 2010 victory.