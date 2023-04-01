Injured Briton Andy Murray out of Davis Cup clash with Serbia's Novak Djokovic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Davis Cup - World Group ATP - Singles
  4. Injured Briton Andy Murray out of Davis Cup clash with Serbia's Novak Djokovic
Injured Briton Andy Murray out of Davis Cup clash with Serbia's Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray pulled out of the Davis Cup finals on Saturday
Andy Murray pulled out of the Davis Cup finals on Saturday
AFP
Former world number one and three-time major winner Andy Murray (36) pulled out of the Davis Cup finals on Saturday, depriving the tournament of a likely heavyweight clash against Novak Djokovic (36).

"I have picked up a minor shoulder injury which means I won't be able to take part in the Davis Cup," the British star was quoted as saying by the ITF on X, formerly Twitter.

"I'm gutted not to be able to be part of the squad but my focus is now on rehab and getting ready for the new season."

Britain will face Djokovic's Serbia in the quarter-finals in Malaga in the November 21-28 final phase of the Davis Cup.

The rest of the last eight features defending champions Canada against Finland, Czech Republic tackle Australia while Italy face the Netherlands.

Murray led Britain to the Davis Cup title in 2015 while current world number one and record 24-time Grand Slam title winner Djokovic starred in Serbia's 2010 victory.

Mentions
TennisDavis Cup - World Group ATP - SinglesDjokovic NovakGreat BritainMurray AndySerbia
Related Articles
Murray bows out of Paris Masters in first round at the hands of De Minaur
ITF chief happy with Davis Cup format and expects big crowds for knockouts
Novak Djokovic says future looks bright after emergence of Carlos Alcaraz
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev battle in semi-finals to start blockbuster day
Brilliant Alcaraz downs Medvedev to reach last four at ATP Finals
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz beats Medvedev to set up semi-final clash with Djokovic in Turin
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals and reaches semi-finals with Sinner's win
Nick Kyrgios takes inspiration from Alexander Zverev for injury comeback
Zverev says he'll be Medvedev's biggest fan in Alcaraz ATP Finals clash
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic into semi-finals after Sinner beats Rune at ATP Finals
Alcaraz beats ranting Rublev, Medvedev through to semi-finals after downing Zverev
Evergreen Rohan Bopanna sets age record with victory at ATP Finals
Most Read
Brilliant Alcaraz downs Medvedev to reach last four at ATP Finals
Albania qualify for Euro 2024 despite Moldova draw, Finland thrash Northern Ireland
Everton deducted 10 points over financial fair play breach
Soucek sends Czech Republic to brink of Euro 2024 qualification with draw in Poland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings