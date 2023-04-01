Murray bows out of Paris Masters in first round at the hands of De Minaur

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Murray bows out of Paris Masters in first round at the hands of De Minaur
Murray bows out of Paris Masters in first round at the hands of De Minaur
Murray lost his serve in the opening game of the match, but came back to lead 5-4 before De Minaur won the opening set
Murray lost his serve in the opening game of the match, but came back to lead 5-4 before De Minaur won the opening set
Reuters
Andy Murray (36) continued his losing streak against Alex de Minaur (24), as the Australian rallied back in the final set to advance to the second round at the Paris Masters on Monday.

De Minaur keeps alive his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin, as the 13th seed won five consecutive games in the last set in a 7-6(6), 4-6, 7-5, victory, his sixth win over Murray in their six meetings.

Murray lost his serve in the opening game of the match, but came back to lead 5-4 before De Minaur won the opening set in a tiebreak. The Briton took the second set and at 5-2 up in the decider, looked set for victory.

Despite serving twice for the match, Murray lost momentum as De Minaur's comeback saw him break his opponents serve three times winning the last five games to claim victory in the battle which lasted three hours.

Murray smashed his racquet in frustration after the agonising loss, and he has yet to win a match in this competition since winning the tournament in 2016.

Murray - De Minaur highlights
Flashscore

Frances Tiafoe, 14th seed, was also in the running for the ATP Finals, but the American's dream died after suffering a straight-sets defeat to Alexander Bublik, the Russian winning 6-3, 6-4.

American ninth seed Taylor Fritz, meanwhile, advanced to the second round past Argentina's Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-4 before fellow American Tommy Paul, seeded 12th, came from a set down to beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 0-6, 6-2, 7-6(6).

Fritz - Baez highlights
Flashscore

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated 15th seed Ben Shelton, the Spaniard overcoming the American 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-3, while Karen Khachanov recorded a routine win over Max Purcell, the 16th seed Russian winning 6-4, 6-4 against the Australian.

World number one Novak Djokovic, defending champion Holger Rune, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are among the main seeds who received a bye into the second round.

Mentions
TennisMurray AndyDe Minaur AlexBublik AlexanderFritz TaylorTiafoe FrancesAlcaraz CarlosBaez SebastianDavidovich Fokina AlejandroDjokovic NovakGasquet RichardKhachanov KarenMedvedev DaniilPaul TommyPurcell MaxRune HolgerShelton Ben
Related Articles
ATP roundup: Daniil Medvedev headlines day of sweeps at Vienna after win against Fils
Fresh Fritz starts Japan Open title defence with win over Norrie
Newcomers fire as Team World make strong start to Laver Cup defence
Show more
Tennis
Coco Gauff 'feeling the love' in Cancun after WTA Finals win against Ons Jabeur
Swiatek overcomes early deficit to beat Vondrousova at WTA Finals
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz begins Paris Masters' journey, Sabalenka faces Pegula in Cancun
Aryna Sabalenka slams court conditions in Cancun at WTA finals
ITF chief happy with Davis Cup format and expects big crowds for knockouts
ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime defends Basel title after defeating Hurkacz in final
Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula off to winning starts in Cancun WTA Finals
Tennis Tracker: Murray loses in Paris, Jabeur faces Gauff in WTA Finals
Jannik Sinner edges out Daniil Medvedev to claim Erste Bank Open title in Vienna
Most Read
Derby Week: Title set to be decided between rivals in Sweden's football heartland
Football Tracker: Immobile claims victory for Lazio, Messi and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or
NEC Nijmegen striker Bas Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch
Argentina icon Lionel Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings