Sinner withdraws before Madrid Open quarter-final match with hip injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Madrid ATP - Singles
  4. Sinner withdraws before Madrid Open quarter-final match with hip injury
Sinner withdraws before Madrid Open quarter-final match with hip injury
Jannik Sinner was due to play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Madrid Open quarter-finals
Jannik Sinner was due to play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Madrid Open quarter-finalsAFP
World number two Jannik Sinner (22) withdrew from the Madrid Open on Wednesday due to a hip injury, handing a walkover into the semi-finals to last-eight opponent Felix Auger-Aliassime (23).

"Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Madrid Open with a right hip injury. As a result, he will not take to the court on Thursday to play his quarter-final match against Felix Auger-Aliassime," said a tournament statement on X.

Sinner's withdrawal came just minutes after world number three and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out in the quarter-finals by Andrey Rublev.

Mentions
TennisMadrid ATP - SinglesSinner JannikAuger-Aliassime Felix
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Nadal dream run ended by Lehecka, Sinner and Alcaraz avoid scares
Carlos Alcaraz holds off Jan-Lennard Struff to reach Madrid quarter-finals
World number two Jannik Sinner plays down Djokovic and Alcaraz comparisons
Show more
Tennis
Rybakina rallies past Putintseva to set up Madrid Open semi-final against Sabalenka
Updated
Two-time defending champion Alcaraz crashes out of Madrid Open as Rublev rolls on
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz hopes for dream doubles matchup with Rafael Nadal at Olympics
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz dumped out of Madrid Open by Rublev, Sabalenka through
Novak Djokovic splits with long-time fitness coach in latest shakeup
'Emotional' Rafael Nadal knocked out of Madrid Open by Jiri Lehecka
Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys fight back to reach Madrid Open semis
Champions Canada to face Britain or Germany in Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Jones claims shock win over Trump to make World Championship semi-finals, O'Sullivan out
Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
Vinicius Junior at the double as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid play out thrilling draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings