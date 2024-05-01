Sinner withdraws before Madrid Open quarter-final match with hip injury

Jannik Sinner was due to play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Madrid Open quarter-finals

World number two Jannik Sinner (22) withdrew from the Madrid Open on Wednesday due to a hip injury, handing a walkover into the semi-finals to last-eight opponent Felix Auger-Aliassime (23).

"Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Madrid Open with a right hip injury. As a result, he will not take to the court on Thursday to play his quarter-final match against Felix Auger-Aliassime," said a tournament statement on X.

Sinner's withdrawal came just minutes after world number three and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out in the quarter-finals by Andrey Rublev.