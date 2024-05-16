Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in Rome semis, Hurkacz looking to make final four

It's the day of the women's semi-finals in Rome and we couldn't have asked for better ones, with four of the best players in the world contesting them. On top of that, we also have the final men's quarter-finals taking place.

10:07 CET - We have just a handful of days and a handful of players left in the Italian capital, and while there have been upsets aplenty on the men's side of the draw, the four remaining women are arguably the four best to have entered this year's tournament.

Here's what today's schedule, featuring the final two men's quarter-finals and the women's semis, looks like:

Hubert Hurkacz vs Tommy Paul - 13:00 CET

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff - 15:00 CET

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry - 19:00 CET

Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenka - 20:30 CET

08:20 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of a huge day of tennis in Rome!

The fun will begin at 13:00 CET.