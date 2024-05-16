Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in Rome semis, Hurkacz looking to make final four

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in Rome semis, Hurkacz looking to make final four

Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in Rome semis, Hurkacz looking to make final four

Swiatek is the big favourite in Rome
Swiatek is the big favourite in RomeReuters, Flashscore
It's the day of the women's semi-finals in Rome and we couldn't have asked for better ones, with four of the best players in the world contesting them. On top of that, we also have the final men's quarter-finals taking place.

10:07 CET - We have just a handful of days and a handful of players left in the Italian capital, and while there have been upsets aplenty on the men's side of the draw, the four remaining women are arguably the four best to have entered this year's tournament. 

Here's what today's schedule, featuring the final two men's quarter-finals and the women's semis, looks like:

Hubert Hurkacz vs Tommy Paul - 13:00 CET

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff - 15:00 CET

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry - 19:00 CET

Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenka - 20:30 CET

08:20 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of a huge day of tennis in Rome!

The fun will begin at 13:00 CET.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
'Best ever' tennis takes Tabilo past Zhang and into Rome semi-final with Zverev
Updated
Sabalenka strolls past Ostapenko, sets up Italian Open semi with Collins
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Zverev downs Fritz after Collins and Sabalenka move into semis
Iga Swiatek into Italian Open semi-finals after routine win over Madison Keys
Daniil Medvedev's Rome Open title defence ended by USA's Tommy Paul
Alejandro Tabilo follows Novak Djokovic shock by reaching Rome Open quarter-finals
Tennis Tracker: Gauff beats Zheng to reach Rome semi-finals, Medvedev knocked out by Paul
Coco Gauff admits tweaked serve needs time to take off after flurry of double faults
Iga Swiatek battles past Angelique Kerber as climate protesters invade courts
Most Read
Brain injury charity slams delay of Ederson substitution against Spurs
Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR for next season
'Best ever' tennis takes Tabilo past Zhang and into Rome semi-final with Zverev
Coco Gauff admits tweaked serve needs time to take off after flurry of double faults

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings