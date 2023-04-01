ITF chief happy with Davis Cup format and expects big crowds for knockouts

ITF chief happy with Davis Cup format and expects big crowds for knockouts
Novak Djokovic has been one of the players to criticise the current Davis Cup format
Reuters
The International Tennis Federation will continue to work towards improving the Davis Cup amid low attendances in some ties in September but the governing body is happy with its existing format, ITF chief David Haggerty (66) told Reuters.

Although most ties did well, some top players like Novak Djokovic (36) and Andy Murray (36) said the Finals structure - where the 16 teams were divided into four groups based in four cities - needed a rethink to ensure bigger turnouts.

The old format of home-and-away ties played over a few days every year was scrapped in 2019 after the ITF struck a deal with investment group Kosmos that has since ended.

"Well, I can tell you that we're confident and pleased with the format we have, but we will always continue to find ways to make it even better and stronger," Haggerty said in a video call on Monday.

"This year the Davis Cup group stages (in September) were great. In a few of the matches there wasn't enough attendance, it wasn't the atmosphere that we wanted, but there were many that were.

"You continue to work on your event every year. That's what we're doing."

American Haggerty who was re-elected in September, was excited by ticket sales for the November 21st-26th Davis Cup "Final 8" knockout stages in Malaga featuring Canada, Finland, Australia, Czech Republic, Italy, Netherlands, Serbia and Britain.

"We know from last year Spain didn't reach the final and we had a full stadium for the semi-finals and the final," he added. "So we know we're in a city that loves tennis.

"We have many fans that are travelling with their teams, so we're excited about the Davis Cup and the format and where we're going."

Haggerty, who beat Germany's Dietloff von Arnim to be re-elected until 2027 with a strong mandate, said he would strive to develop the sport globally.

"The most important element is that the ITF is the global guardian of the game," Haggerty said.

"Our responsibility really is... we're the only body that has 213 nations, we're responsible for growing and developing the sport all around the world for the next generation of players."

Boosting premier team competitions like the Davis Cup and the women's Billie Jean King Cup is also a big priority.

"It's great to have the ATP involved. Also, the Grand Slams have said how important both of these team competitions are, so to have their support as well is great," Haggerty said.

