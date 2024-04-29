Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Sinner through in Madrid, Sabalenka facing Collins

We're into the second week of the Madrid Open, with several of the world's best players on the ATP and WTA tours looking to build momentum ahead of next month's French Open.

22:30 CET - Karen Khachanov (27) is the final man to progress following a 7-5, 6-4 win over Flavio Cobolli (21). The last 16 has now been set.

21:48 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) was pushed in the second set, but in the end, the Italian came out on top, beating Pavel Kotov (25) 6-2, 7-5.

21:33 CET - Yulia Putintseva (29) is into her second WTA 1000 quarter-final of the season after a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Daria Kasatakina (26).

20:32 CET - The in-form Elena Rybakina (24) had very little issue dismantling Czech Sara Bejlek (18) 6-1, 6-3 to move into the Madrid quarters.

19:30 CET - The remarkable Rafael Nadal (37) has moved into the last-16 in Madrid after recovering from losing a gruelling 87-minute second set to beat Pedro Cachin (29) 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 in just over three hours. The Spaniard will face Jiri Lehecka (22) next for a spot in the quarters.

19:05 CET - Clay court specialist Casper Ruud (25) continued his good form on the dirt with an impressive 6-2, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie (28). Meanwhile, on the women's side, Madison Keys (29) outlasted fellow American Coco Gauff (20) 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 in a thrilling contest.

17:49 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) is through in Madrid, with his Czech opponent Jakub Mensik (18) retiring from the match with injury after trailing 1-6, 0-1.

17:25 CET - Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva (17) has continued her impressive form in the Spanish capital, beating 12th seed Jasmine Paolini (28) 7-6(2), 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals.

17:00 CET - Rafael Nadal's (37) farewell tour looks like it will be going on a little longer. The legendary Spaniard is playing some supreme tennis, taking the first set against Pedro Cachin (29) 6-1 in emphatic style.

Follow the second set live with us.

16:10 CET - Third seed Daniil Medvedev (28) has battled through to the last-16, recovering from a set down to overcome Sebastian Korda (23) 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3. Elsewhere, Jiri Lehecka (22) is also into the next round after a 6-4, 7-6 victory over Thiago Monteiro (29).

13:51 CET - In typical Iga Swiatek (22) fashion, the four-time Grand Slam winner utterly crushed Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) 6-1, 6-0 to move into the quarter-finals.

13:32 CET - The first winner of the day on the men's side of the draw is Alexander Bublik (26), who came from a set down to outlast Ben Shelton (21) 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-4.

13:13 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) is the next player into the quarter-finals in the Spanish capital after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari (28).

12:28 CET - 2022 champion Ons Jabeur (29) looked in fine form as she eased past Latvian Jelena Ostapenko (26) 6-0, 6-4 in just over an hour.

11:09 CET - Play has just got underway in Madrid, with Jelena Ostapenko (26) facing Ons Jabeur (29), Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) taking on Maria Sakkari (28) and Alexander Bublik (26) going head-to-head with Ben Shelton (21).

A little later on today, Daniil Medvedev (28), Jannik Sinner (22), Iga Swiatek (22) and Elena Rybakina (24) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) are all in action, while Rafael Nadal's (37) farewell tour continues against Argentine Pedro Cachin (29).

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis in Madrid!