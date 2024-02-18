ATP roundup: Alcaraz beaten by Jarry in Buenos Aires, Sinner makes another final

Third-seeded Chilean Nicolas Jarry cruised to a 7-6, 6-3 upset of top seed Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday in the semi-finals of the IEB+ Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

Jarry battled back from a 6-5 deficit in the first set to force a tiebreaker, where he raced out to a 6-1 lead that ended up being too much for Alcaraz to handle. Jarry then won the final three games of the second set to complete the shock.

Alcaraz was the defending champion of the Argentina Open. He didn't record a single ace on Saturday while Jarry recorded seven, and the latter also saved three of four break points.

With the win, Jarry punched his ticket to the final, where he will face wildcard Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina. Diaz Acosta beat countryman Federico Coria 6-2, 6-3 in Saturday's other semi-final. Coria was playing on a special exemption.

Top-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner earned a 6-2, 6-4, straight-set victory over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor to advance to the final in Rotterdam.

Although Griekspoor was playing in front of a home crowd, it was Sinner who was in full control of the match, saving all six break points he faced while picking up seven aces.

Sinner will face Australia's Alex de Minaur, the fifth seed, in the final, a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Bulgarian sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Third seed Tommy Paul coasted to a 6-2, 6-2 win over second seed Frances Tiafoe in an all-American semi-final battle in Florida.

Paul racked up eight aces and converted four of four break points to knock out Tiafoe, who took a 1-0 lead in the second set before dropping five straight games to all but seal the outcome.

It will be an all-American final, with top seed Taylor Fritz keeping his hopes of defending his title alive with a 7-6, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron in the second semi-final. Fritz dominated in aces, 10-1, while Giron had more double faults, 5-1, and unforced errors, 10-3.