ATP roundup: De Minaur beats Rublev in Rotterdam quarters, Alcaraz and Sinner pick up wins

While he committed twice as many unforced errors as Rublev (22 to 11), fifth seed De Minaur still controlled most aspects of the match. Down 4-2 in the first-set tiebreaker, he ran off four straight points before winning his second set point. In the third set, he won 17 of 22 first-serve points and saved all three break points he faced.
The Australian will play sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the semi-finals after Dimitrov outlasted Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.
Top-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner won his 200th career tour-level match when Canadian opponent Milos Raonic retired due to a right hip injury while down 7-6, 1-1. Sinner's opponent will be Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, a 7-5, 7-6 victor over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.
IEB+ Argentina Open
In an all-Argentine quarter-final battle, Federico Coria upset fifth seed Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-4 in Buenos Aires.
Coria served three aces without a double fault and converted five of nine break-point chances against Baez. His semi-final foe will be countryman and wildcard Facundo Diaz Acosta, who beat Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-3.
The other semi-final will see top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain face third seed Nicolas Jarry of Chile. Alcaraz got past Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori 7-6, 6-1, while Jarry advanced after sixth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina retired with the score at one set apiece.
Delray Beach Open
Second seed Frances Tiafoe eased into the semi-finals by beating Italian lucky loser Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 6-2 in Florida.
While Cobolli amassed a 7-4 edge in aces and saved seven of 11 break points, Tiafoe was too strong. He won not only 23 of 29 first-service points (79.3 per cent) but also 13 of 18 second-service points (72.2 per cent). Tiafoe set up an all-American semi-final showdown with third seed Tommy Paul, who beat Australia's Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-3.
In Friday's two late matches, top seed Taylor Fritz defeated Australian Rinky Hijikata 6-3, 6-3, and Marcos Giron was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over wildcard Patrick Kypson.