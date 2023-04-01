Tennis Tracker: Top seeds cruise into last eight, Rublev defeats De Minaur in five-setter

Tennis Tracker: Top seeds cruise into last eight, Rublev defeats De Minaur in five-setter
Updated
De Minaur was the last Aussie standing
De Minaur was the last Aussie standing
AFP
We're very much at the business end of the Australian Open now with the battle between the world's best for a place in the quarter-finals beginning today.

15:18 CET - And that is it from another drama packed day in the Australian Open! It was a day in which we saw the top seeds on both the men's and women's draw coming into their own, teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva's (16) run came to an end and home favourite Alex De Minaur (24) knocked out in a five set thriller to Andrley Rublev (26). 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, we move into week two and the business end of the competiton. On the men's side of the draw the standout matches come from Cam Norrie (28) against Alexander Zverev (26) and world number two Carlos Alcaraz (20) takes on Miomir Kecmanovic (24) for a place in the quarter-final. 

Whilst on the women's side of the draw, Russian Victoria Azarenka (34) takes on Ukranian Dayana Yastremska (23) in what is likely to be an emotionally charged round of 16 encounter. 

13:32 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) has spoiled the party in Melbourne, beating Alex De Minaur (24) - the last Aussie standing - 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 6-3, 6-0 in a clash that lasted for over four hours. 

13:02 CET - As many would have expected, the clash between De Minaur and Rublev has gone to a fifth and final set, with the Russian winning the fourth to level things up. 

This Australian Open has now featured 31 five-set matches, the joint-most ever at a Grand Slam. 

11:14 CET - The final match of the day looks set to be a long one, with Alex De Minaur (24) levelling things up at a set apiece against Andrey Rublev (25) to send the home crowd wild.

Follow the match here

09:36 CET - The fairytale run of 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva has come to an end, with the Russian losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova (28).

09:00 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has moved into the Australian Open quarter-finals for the second time thanks to a 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Karen Khachanov (27). The fourth seed has yet to drop a set in Melbourne. 

07:50 CET - Today's action is quite over, with Jannik Sinner (22) vs Karen Khachanov (27) and Mirra Andreeva (16) vs Barbora Krejcikova (28) currently taking place, and Alex De Minaur (24) vs Andrey Rublev (26) still to come. 

07:46 CET - Gauff meanwhile will face Marta Kostyuk (21), who has claimed a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Maria Timofeeva (20).

07:42 CET - Next up for Djokovic will be 12th seed Taylor Fritz (26), who has beaten 2023 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipias (25) 7-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

07:37 CET - The top seeds stepped up on the women's side too, with Aryna Sabalenka (25) winning 6-3, 6-2 against Amanda Anisimova (22) and Coco Gauff (19) beating Magdalena Frech (26) 6-1, 6-2.

07:30 CET - The biggest name in action today has already played and already won, with Novak Djokovic (36) thrashing Adrian Mannarino (35) 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 to secure his place in the last eight.

07:20 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Australia Open action! Much of that action has already taken place, so let's run through what's happened in Melbourne thus far...

