Tennis Tracker: Noskova claims shock win over top seed Swiatek, Ruud and Dimitrov also out

Tennis Tracker: Noskova claims shock win over top seed Swiatek, Ruud and Dimitrov also out

Noskova has pulled off the biggest of upsets

The business end of the Australian Open is fast approaching, and Iga Swiatek (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) were among the stars playing today to try and ensure that they'll stick around in Melbourne to see it.

14:02 CET - World number six Alexander Zverev (26) is into the fourth round at the Australian Open after beating young American Alex Michelsen (19) 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-2 in the last match of the day in Melbourne.

13:06 CET - Next up for Noskova is Elina Svitolina (29), who has beaten Viktorija Golubic (31) 6-2, 6-3 in the final women's match of the day.

12:15 CET - There was little to choose between Noskova and Swiatek today, but the former stepped things up on the most important points to secure the biggest win of her career.

Read more about the match here

Swiatek vs Noskova stats Flashscore

11:38 CET - Noskova has done it! The Czech teenager has beaten world number one Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a huge shock result that blows the tournament wide open.

11:27 CET - There's a huge shock on the cards, with top seed Iga Swiatek (22) a break down in the deciding set against Linda Noskova (19).

Follow the match here

11:23 CET - Next up for Borges is third seed Daniil Medvedev (27), who has just won 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 against Felex Auger-Aliassime (23).

11:16 CET - Another upset! 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov (32), one of the most in-form players heading into this tournament, has lost 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 to Nuno Borges (26). The Bulgarian served for the set in the final tiebreak but double-faulted.

Borges is the first Portuguese player ever to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

10:20 CET - 11th seed and three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud (25) is out! He's lost 6-4, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 to British number one Cameron Norrie (28).

08:24 CET - Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka (34) has won 6-1, 7-5 against world number 10 Jelena Ostapenko (26) to move into the Round of 16 for the 11th time.

07:39 CET - On the women's side meanwhile, former semi-finalist Sloane Stephens (30) lost 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 to world number 75 Anna Kalinskaya (25) and 27th seed Emma Navarro (22) was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 by world number 93 Dayana Yastremska (23).

07:34 CET - Elsewhere, there have been some big upsets, with a number of underdogs continuing their fairytale runs down under.

On the men's side, world number 122 Arthur Cazauz (21) picked up a 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 victory over 28th seed Tallon Griekspoor (27), while 2023 semi-finalist Tommy Paul (26) was knocked out by Miomir Kecmanovic (24), losing 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-0 after failing to convert match points in the fourth set.

07:29 CET - The main headline from Melbourne's early hours is that second seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) is through after opponent Juncheng Shang (18) was forced to retire while trailing 6-1, 6-1, 1-0.

07:10 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of the final day of third-round matches at the Australian Open!