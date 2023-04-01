Tennis Tracker: Noskova claims shock win over top seed Swiatek, Ruud and Dimitrov also out

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Noskova claims shock win over top seed Swiatek, Ruud and Dimitrov also out
Tennis Tracker: Noskova claims shock win over top seed Swiatek, Ruud and Dimitrov also out
Noskova has pulled off the biggest of upsets
Noskova has pulled off the biggest of upsets
AFP
The business end of the Australian Open is fast approaching, and Iga Swiatek (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) were among the stars playing today to try and ensure that they'll stick around in Melbourne to see it.

14:02 CET - World number six Alexander Zverev (26) is into the fourth round at the Australian Open after beating young American Alex Michelsen (19) 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-2 in the last match of the day in Melbourne.

13:06 CET - Next up for Noskova is Elina Svitolina (29), who has beaten Viktorija Golubic (31) 6-2, 6-3 in the final women's match of the day. 

12:15 CET - There was little to choose between Noskova and Swiatek today, but the former stepped things up on the most important points to secure the biggest win of her career. 

Read more about the match here 

Swiatek vs Noskova stats
Flashscore

11:38 CET - Noskova has done it! The Czech teenager has beaten world number one Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a huge shock result that blows the tournament wide open.

11:27 CET - There's a huge shock on the cards, with top seed Iga Swiatek (22) a break down in the deciding set against Linda Noskova (19).

Follow the match here 

11:23 CET - Next up for Borges is third seed Daniil Medvedev (27), who has just won 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 against Felex Auger-Aliassime (23).

11:16 CET - Another upset! 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov (32), one of the most in-form players heading into this tournament, has lost 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 to Nuno Borges (26). The Bulgarian served for the set in the final tiebreak but double-faulted. 

Borges is the first Portuguese player ever to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. 

10:20 CET - 11th seed and three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud (25) is out! He's lost 6-4, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 to British number one Cameron Norrie (28). 

08:24 CET - Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka (34) has won 6-1, 7-5 against world number 10 Jelena Ostapenko (26) to move into the Round of 16 for the 11th time. 

07:39 CET - On the women's side meanwhile, former semi-finalist Sloane Stephens (30) lost 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 to world number 75 Anna Kalinskaya (25) and 27th seed Emma Navarro (22) was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 by world number 93 Dayana Yastremska (23).

07:34 CET - Elsewhere, there have been some big upsets, with a number of underdogs continuing their fairytale runs down under.

On the men's side, world number 122 Arthur Cazauz (21) picked up a 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 victory over 28th seed Tallon Griekspoor (27), while 2023 semi-finalist Tommy Paul (26) was knocked out by Miomir Kecmanovic (24), losing 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-0 after failing to convert match points in the fourth set.

07:29 CET - The main headline from Melbourne's early hours is that second seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) is through after opponent Juncheng Shang (18) was forced to retire while trailing 6-1, 6-1, 1-0

07:10 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of the final day of third-round matches at the Australian Open! 

Mentions
Australian Open 2024Tennis TrackerTennis
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic gets back on track with easy win, Mannarino sends Shelton home
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev wins five set thriller after Rybakina and Rune sent packing
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past impressive Popyrin, Sakkari suffers shock defeat
Show more
Tennis
Noskova won thanks to mentality & Melbourne is too fast for Swiatek, says expert Koukalova
Teenager Noskova stuns top seed Swiatek in Australian Open third round
Updated
Medvedev motors into fourth round at Melbourne Park after beating Auger-Aliassime
Zheng gets surprise visit from Chinese icon Li Na amid impressive Australian Open run
Djokovic states that Federer 'didn't like' his behaviour early on in career
Azarenka knocks Ostapenko out of Australian Open, ready to 'give whatever it takes'
Only something 'miraculous' can stop Djokovic at Australian Open, says Rod Laver
Alcaraz reaches second week of Australian Open for the first time with dominant display
Rust-free Swiatek grateful for demanding start as Australian Open heats up
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz in demand, Manchester United keen on Brobbey
Football Tracker: Arsenal leading Crystal Palace, Algeria taking on Burkina Faso
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Ronnie O'Sullivan eases into World Grand Prix semi-finals, Junhui Ding awaits

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings