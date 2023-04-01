Tennis Tracker: Djokovic gets back on track with easy win, Mannarino sends Shelton home

The third round of the Australian Open is here, and those in action on its first day include Aryna Sabalenka, Janik Sinner and Coco Gauff, while a thus far out-of-sorts Novak Djokovic will face his toughest test yet.

13:45 CET - World number five Andrey Rublev (26) has beaten Sebastian Korda (23) 6-2, 7-6, 6-4 to move into the next round, where he will face home hero Alex De Minaur (24).

Speaking of Russians, world number 170 Maria Timofeeva (20) has claimed a shock 7-6, 6-3 victory over 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) to become the lowest-ranked player to reach the Australian Open fourth round since 2017.

13:09 CET - Next up for Djokovic will be fellow veteran Adrian Mannarino (35), who has continued his incredible year-long late-career resurgence with a 7-6, 1-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 win over highly-rated American Ben Shelton (21).

Mannarino has now won the last 11 five-set matches that he's played in.

12:11 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) is through thanks to a comfortable win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24). He struggled in his first matches in Melbourne, but looked back to his best today.

10:32 CET - After two poor performances by his standards in the first two rounds, Novak Djokovic (36) is currently looking much better against Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24), leading by a set and break.

08:57 CET - Undoubtedly the standout clash of the day thus far is Mirra Andreeva's (16) stunning comeback against Diane Parry (21). The teenage sensation was 5-1 down in the final set but then won five games in a row before clinching the tiebreak to win 1-6, 6-1, 7-6.

07:39 CET - On the men's side, Janik Sinner (22) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) are both through thanks to wins over Sebastian Baez (23) and Luca van Assche respectively.

07:33 CET - The day has thus far gone as expected in Melbourne with all of the major names easing through without too much trouble.

On the women's side, second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) didn't lose a single game against Lesia Tsurenko (34), winning 6-0, 6-0, while fourth seed Coco Gauff (19) won 6-0, 6-2 against Alycia Parks (23).

07:20 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of the first day of third-round clashes at the Australian Open!