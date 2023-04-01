Swiatek putting past Doha titles to the back of her mind as she bids for three-peat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Doha WTA - Singles
  4. Swiatek putting past Doha titles to the back of her mind as she bids for three-peat
Swiatek putting past Doha titles to the back of her mind as she bids for three-peat
Swiatek has been dominant in Doha
Swiatek has been dominant in Doha
Reuters
Iga Swiatek (22) is going for a third straight Qatar Open title this week but the world number one said she is not coming into the tournament with the mindset of a double-defending champion as this year's event is a "totally different story".

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who is once again the favourite to lift the trophy in Doha, told reporters on Sunday previous editions of the tournament had no impact on this one.

"I learned from last year that there is no point on focusing on defending anything, so it's a totally different chapter and totally different story," said Swiatek ahead of her opening match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

"I'm going to take it step by step and not really think about what happened last year or two years ago, because we are all at different points in our lives.

"It would be nice if I could play well here, but I already learned that you can't expect a lot in tennis because it's going to surprise you."

Swiatek, who held on to the world number one ranking despite Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka's victory at last month's Australian Open, said she was still getting used to the pressures that come with being the top-ranked player on the WTA Tour.

"I feel like because I'm at the top of the WTA I should have some standards," the 22-year-old said. "Sometimes it's a little bit harder to kind of take it easy, because you feel like everybody is chasing you.

"There is some stuff that's changed because of the position that you're at, but on the other hand, I always try to remind myself that I'm still the same person no matter what my ranking is and no matter what the number next to my name is."

Mentions
TennisDoha WTA - SinglesSwiatek Iga
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic set to return to Indian Wells for first time since 2019
How Sabalenka conquered Melbourne: A crying opponent, a perfect record and a goal achieved
Alcaraz gears up for Zverev examination in Melbourne as Medvedev takes on Hurkacz
Show more
Tennis
Naomi Osaka optimistic despite string of defeats following return
Tommy Paul outlasts Marcos Giron to capture ATP Dallas Open title
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Osaka in action on second day of star-studded Qatar Open
Sinner dreaming of becoming world number one after Grand Slam breakthrough
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina, Humbert and Pliskova win titles, Paul beats Giron in Dallas final
Updated
Ugo Humbert downs Grigor Dimitrov to seal fifth ATP title in Marseille
Elena Rybakina cruises past Daria Kasatkina to claim Abu Dhabi title
Updated
Paul sees off Shelton to book place in Dallas Open final
Elena Rybakina sets up Daria Kasatkina showdown in Abu Dhabi final
Most Read
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Jude Bellingham suffers a high-grade left ankle sprain after Girona victory
Football Tracker: Yamal scores late equaliser for Barcelona against Granada
Africa Cup of Nations: A to Z of an unforgettable tournament

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings