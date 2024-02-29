ATP roundup: Jiri Lehecka pulls off upset in Dubai, Medvedev and Rublev progress

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Dubai ATP - Singles
  4. ATP roundup: Jiri Lehecka pulls off upset in Dubai, Medvedev and Rublev progress
ATP roundup: Jiri Lehecka pulls off upset in Dubai, Medvedev and Rublev progress
Jiri Lehecka will face seventh seed Alexander Bublik in the quarter-finals
Jiri Lehecka will face seventh seed Alexander Bublik in the quarter-finals
Reuters
Jiri Lehecka (22) of the Czech Republic racked up 16 aces and rallied from an early deficit to pick up a 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over fourth-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov (27) on Wednesday in the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Lehecka also saved nine of 11 break points and collected 53 winners to pull off the day's only upset. He trailed 4-2 in the third set but proceeded to win the final four games to punch his ticket to the quarter-finals, where he will face seventh seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

Bublik was a 7-6(8), 7-6(2) winner over the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor on Wednesday.

No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia and countryman Andrey Rublev, the No. 2 seed, also made it through the second round. Medvedev fought back to oust Italian Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, while Rublev swept French qualifier Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4.

In other action, No. 3 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, fifth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert, eight-seeded Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and the United States' Sebastian Korda all prevailed.

Movistar Chile Open

Spain's Pedro Martinez outlasted sixth seed Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina for a 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-1 win in second-round action in Santiago, Chile.

After the first two sets were competitive, Martinez ran away with the third to cap a marathon match that lasted 3 hours, 8 minutes. He will next face third-seeded Frenchman Arthur Fils, who defeated Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday.

No. 1 seed Nicolas Jarry of Chile cruised past Argentina's Federico Coria 7-6(4), 6-2, and French qualifier Corentin Moutet toppled Argentine Thiago Agustin Tirante 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2.

Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Germany's Dominik Koepfer won 12 of 14 points on his serve in the third set and emerged with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 win over eighth-seeded Frances Tiafoe of the United States in second-round action at Acapulco, Mexico.

The top three seeds in action all earned straight-set victories. No. 2 Holger Rune of Denmark ousted the United States' Aleksandar Kovacevic 7-6(5), 6-2. No. 3 Alex de Minaur of Australia trounced Austria's Sebastian Ofner 6-1, 6-3, and No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece beat Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 7-6(6).

In other action, Great Britain's Jack Draper handled Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-0; Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic downed Germany's Daniel Altmaier 6-4, 6-4; and the United States' Ben Shelton defeated Italy's Matteo Arnaldi 7-6(1), 3-6, 6-3.

In the final match of the night, sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway got the only two service breaks in the last game of each set en route to a 6-4, 7-5 win over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.

Mentions
TennisLehecka JiriMedvedev DaniilRublev AndreyDe Minaur AlexRune HolgerRuud CasperShelton BenTsitsipas StefanosDubai ATP - SinglesAcapulco ATP - SinglesSantiago ATP - Singles
Related Articles
ATP roundup: Medvedev wins to begin Dubai title defence, Zverev knocked out in Acapulco
The Base Line: Novak Djokovic given stern first-round test as Australian Open begins
ATP roundup: Andy Murray nets 500th career hard-court win, Draper stuns Paul
Show more
Tennis
WTA roundup: Chinese duo head to Austin quarters, Haddad Maia beaten by Boulter
Tennis Tracker: Rublev into Dubai semis after Korda retires, Pegula through in San Diego
ATP signs multi-year strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund
Updated
Andy Murray 'not likely' to play competitive tennis past summer 2024
Andy Murray seeking another shot at Olympic gold in Paris this summer
WTA roundup: Kalinina and Stephens advance in Austin, Yastremska through in San Diego
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev battles through in Dubai, Humbert eases past Murray
Novak Djokovic thrilled to return to Indian Wells after five year hiatus
Most Read
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool at Old Trafford
Paul Pogba set to appeal four-year ban after being found guilty of doping offence
Victor Osimhen smashes hat-trick as Napoli put Sassuolo to the sword
Erling Haaland hits form as Manchester City face make-or-break month

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings