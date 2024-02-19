Aryna Sabalenka craving success in Dubai on heels of Melbourne triumph

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Dubai WTA - Singles
  4. Aryna Sabalenka craving success in Dubai on heels of Melbourne triumph
Aryna Sabalenka craving success in Dubai on heels of Melbourne triumph
Aryna Sabalenka has reached at least the semi-final stage of the previous six Grand Slams
Aryna Sabalenka has reached at least the semi-final stage of the previous six Grand Slams
Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka (25) said it is in her nature to keep striving for success and that she has become addicted to that winning feeling as the Australian Open champion returns to action at the Dubai Championships this week.

The Belarusian won her second Grand Slam title with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Zheng Qinwen last month, becoming the first woman in 11 years to retain the Melbourne Park crown, and Sabalenka said there is no chance she will rest on her laurels.

"My mindset is to keep doing what I'm doing, keep fighting, keep working. After my career, to look back and think, 'whoa, I was able to achieve that. That's crazy,'" said Sabalenka, who begins her Dubai campaign on Tuesday against Donna Vekic.

"I'm not the type person that's going to win something and stop. I'm addicted to wins.

"I feel like it's just something in my blood and I keep doing, keep working and hopefully keep winning."

Among the most consistent players on the tour, Sabalenka has reached at least the semi-final stage of the previous six Grand Slams and she said the decision to drop her psychologist in 2022 has been a key factor in her progress.

"I feel like no one know better yourself than you," she said. "That was the best decision to start. It's tough to say because it's been long process.

"In the end, the only one thing helping me is just myself, just stop expecting people to fix my problems, start fixing my problems myself. I think that brought much more confidence and much more control."

Mentions
TennisDubai WTA - SinglesSabalenka Aryna
Related Articles
'Addicted to winning' - Sabalenka has appetite for more success in Dubai
Naomi Osaka and Barbora Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships
Novak Djokovic set to return to Indian Wells for first time since 2019
Show more
Tennis
Jannik Sinner savours Rotterdam success after Australian Open high
Tennis Tracker: Azarenka and Fernandez both in action as play starts in Dubai
Australian Open champion Sinner powers past De Minaur to Rotterdam crown
Carlos Alcaraz admits he is 'far from true level' after Buenos Aires exit
Tennis Tracker: Sinner reigns supreme in Rotterdam, wild card Acosta wins in Buenos Aires
ATP roundup: Alcaraz beaten by Jarry in Buenos Aires, Sinner makes another final
'Great to be back again' - Red-hot Sinner strolls into Rotterdam final
Iga Swiatek holds off Elena Rybakina to capture third straight Qatar Open crown
Most Read
Football Tracker: Manchester United win, Bayern stunned while Milan lose thriller
Haaland's frustration spills over after bad day at the office against Chelsea
Terzic calls for a quick solution to Bundesliga fan protests following disruptions
Carlos Alcaraz admits he is 'far from true level' after Buenos Aires exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings