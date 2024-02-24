Jasmine Paolini downs giant-slayer Anna Kalinskaya to win Dubai Championships

Jasmine Paolini downs giant-slayer Anna Kalinskaya to win Dubai Championships
It is Paolini's second WTA title
Reuters
Italian Jasmine Paolini (28) fought back from a set down to beat qualifier Anna Kalinskaya (25) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday to secure her second WTA singles title.

Kalinskaya, the Australian Open quarter-finalist, had been on a giant-killing run in Dubai, having stunned world number one Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals after knocking out U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko in the previous rounds.

The Russian took the opening set, but Paolini mounted a comeback and levelled the tie - only to then find herself in trouble in the decider as she slipped to within a game of defeat at 3-5.

But she kept her composure to seal the win, becoming only the fourth player in 24 years to win the final in Dubai after dropping the first set.

