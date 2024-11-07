Advertisement
  4. Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing

Reuters
Updated
Krejcikova is through to the semi-finals
Defending WTA Finals champion Iga Swiatek (23) was eliminated from the season-ending championship on Thursday after Barbora Krejcikova's (28) 7-5, 6-4 win over Coco Gauff (20) meant the Polish world number two failed to advance to the last four.

Gauff was already guaranteed to make the semis, but five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek needed the American to beat eighth-seeded Czech Krejcikova who required a victory herself to progress.

The 13th-ranked Krejcikova took a tight first set, which lasted 54 minutes, after saving four break points, wrapping it up with a powerful backhand that zipped down the line.

Former US Open champion Gauff, who had not dropped a set in the tournament before the contest, was hurt by unforced errors - 23 alone in the opener.

The second set was once again a close affair, but the Wimbledon champion held her nerve to secure the win in one hour and 42 minutes.

"This is a big win for me and really happy with how I played and it was a really good match," Krejcikova said. "It's tough, it was up and down. The Wimbledon victory is the highest point in my career so far.

"Being here and reaching the semi-final, it's something unimaginable. I'm really proud of myself and I'm looking forward to the new challenges."

Krejcikova is the lowest-ranked player to book a spot in the semis at the WTA Finals since Sandrine Testud (14) in 2001.

Gauff will face world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a blockbuster semi-final, while Krejcikova will take on China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.

Earlier Swiatek had produced a ruthless performance to dismantle Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-0, wasting little time in asserting herself as she raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set which she wrapped up with an ace.

Having replaced Jessica Pegula after the American withdrew due to a left knee injury, world number nine Kasatkina was demolished in the second set as Swiatek sealed the win in 51 minutes, making it the fastest match at the WTA Finals in eight years.

Swiatek won 72% of her points on serve and thumped 15 winners as she extended her head-to-head advantage over the Russian to 6-1.

Kasatkina is not the first player to be steam-rollered at the WTA Finals by Swiatek, who took her tally of 6-0 set wins at the tournament to five.

The Pole equalled Serena Williams' total of 6-0 set wins at the event and is now only behind greats Martina Navratilova (12), Chris Evert and Steffi Graf (both seven).

Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff Barbora Krejcikova Daria Kasatkina Aryna Sabalenka Qinwen Zheng
