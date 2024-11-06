Jessica Pegula withdraws from WTA Finals due to knee injury as Kasatkina steps in

Jessica Pegula had no chance of reaching the last four at the WTA Finals

American sixth seed Jessica Pegula (30) has withdrawn from the WTA Finals in Riyadh with a left knee injury, the tournament announced on Wednesday.

A runner-up at the WTA Finals last year, Pegula lost her opening two matches in Saudi Arabia in straight sets and had no chance of advancing to the semi-finals.

The US Open finalist was due to face defending champion Iga Swiatek in the last day of round-robin action on Thursday and will now be replaced by Daria Kasatkina on the schedule.

Kasatkina is ranked number nine in the world and recently clinched the WTA 500 title in Ningbo.

She is 1-5 head-to-head against Swiatek, losing her last five consecutive clashes with the Pole.

Coco Gauff is the only player in the Orange Group in Riyadh to have secured passage to the semi-finals.