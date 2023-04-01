Evergreen Rohan Bopanna sets age record with victory at ATP Finals

Reuters
India's Rohan Bopanna (43) made history at the ATP Finals when he became the oldest player ever to win a match at the year-ender after teaming up with Matthew Ebden to beat Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler 6-4, 6-4 in a round-robin match on Wednesday.

Bopanna and his Australian partner are now 1-1 in their group and could still qualify for the semi-finals depending on the result of their match against Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski on Friday.

The previous oldest player to win a match at the tournament was Canada's Daniel Nestor who was 42 in 2014.

Earlier this year, Bopanna became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion when he won the Indian Wells doubles alongside Ebden.

