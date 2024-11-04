Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Finals - Turin ATP - Singles
  4. Fritz secures place at ATP Finals in Turin after Paris Masters results

AFP
Taylor Fritz during the Paris Masters
Taylor Fritz during the Paris MastersDubreuil Corinne / Abaca Press / Profimedia
American Taylor Fritz (27) became the fifth player to book his spot in the eight-man ATP Finals in Turin after last week's Paris Masters.

Fritz joins already-qualified Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev for the event in northern Italy from November 10th-17th.

Novak Djokovic, the two-time ATP Finals defending champion, missed the Paris Masters but remains in the running in sixth spot.

Fritz was eliminated in the second round in Paris by British number one Jack Draper.

Four players are chasing the three remaining berths - Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.

Ruud and Rublev are playing in Metz, France this week, with De Minaur in action in Belgrade, to try to get ahead of Djokovic, who is not playing this week.

Mentions
TennisFinals - Turin ATP - SinglesTaylor FritzJannik SinnerAlexander ZverevCarlos AlcarazDaniil Medvedev
