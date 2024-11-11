Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Finals - Turin ATP - Singles
  4. Jannik Sinner relishes 'special occasion' of collecting year-end ATP trophy

Jannik Sinner relishes 'special occasion' of collecting year-end ATP trophy

AFP
Jannik Sinner dethroned Novak Djokovic in claiming the award
Jannik Sinner dethroned Novak Djokovic in claiming the awardMarco BERTORELLO / AFP
Jannik Sinner (23) spent his first rest day at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday collecting the trophy for finishing the year ranked the No. 1 tennis player in the world.

Sinner entered the season-ending event already assured of becoming the first Italian to top the ATP end-of-year rankings.

"It's very special occasion to share that here in Italy," he said.

"I would like to thank you for the support around the world, to thank my team. Without the people who are close to me, who understand me as a person, who I am, it would be very difficult," Sinner added, calling himself "very lucky".

Sinner's season has been dogged by controversy after he twice tested positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

He was initially cleared by the International Tennis Integrity Agency but at the end of September, the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed, seeking a ban of up to two years.

The Italian, who won his first match at finals on Sunday against Australian Alex De Minaur, succeeds Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who finished the year as world number one a record eight times.

Boris Becker, who spent 221 days at number one in 1991 but never ended a year on top, attended the presentation.

He said that while "there are certainly Carlos Alcaraz and others, Jannik is going to be world number one for a long time."

Mentions
TennisJannik SinnerFinals - Turin ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Casper Ruud dismantles error-strewn Carlos Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Updated
Taylor Fritz calls for microphones to solved off-court coaching issue
Home hope Sinner kicks off ATP Finals title bid by breezing past De Minaur
Show more
Tennis
'Solid' Zverev eases past Rublev in straight sets at ATP Finals
Tennis Tracker: Zverev takes victory over Rublev at ATP Finals
Tennis Tracker: Fritz beats Medvedev in ATP Finals opener, Sinner downs De Minaur
Fritz gets ATP Finals started with first win over meltdown Medvedev
Krejcikova demands more respect after 'unprofessional' commentary remarks
Gauff glad to silence 'haters' after riding highs & lows to win first WTA Finals title
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Taylor Fritz calls for microphones to solved off-court coaching issue
Grand Slam of Darts: Humphries dumped out as Littler eases past Van den Bergh
PGMOL suspend referee Coote after explicit rant aimed at Klopp and Liverpool

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings