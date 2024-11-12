Advertisement
  Tennis
  Finals - Turin ATP - Singles
  4. Medvedev bounces back at ATP Finals with straight-set win over De Minaur

Medvedev bounces back at ATP Finals with straight-set win over De Minaur

Reuters
Daniil Medvedev celebrates after the winning the encounter
Daniil Medvedev celebrates after the winning the encounterReuters / Guglielmo Mangiapane
Daniil Medvedev (28) might have to delay his holiday plans a while longer after rediscovering his spark to beat Australia's Alex de Minaur (25) in straight sets at the ATP Finals on Tuesday.

The Russian world number four said he was ready to pack his bags after losing his opening group match to American Taylor Fritz on Sunday, but the 2020 champion produced a serving masterclass to overpower De Minaur 6-2, 6-4.

Defeat for debutant De Minaur means he has no realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals but for Medvedev, he will enter his last match against top seed Jannik Sinner with hope.

Medvedev's tennis and attitude on Tuesday was in stark contrast to Sunday when he looked distracted and disinterested and earned a penalty point for smashing a courtside microphone.

This time he was fully focused on the job at hand as he made only 10 unforced errors and conceded only nine points on his serve as he extended his record over De Minaur to 7-3.

"The last match I felt too tired mentally to fight the way I usually do," Medvedev said in a courtside interview.

"So during the match when it doesn't go your way you get frustrated and stuff like that. So I went in to this match thinking if I lose I go home Thursday for sure, good feeling, if I win I still have the chance, also a good feeling.

"I just wanted to hit some shots and it worked well."

Updated
