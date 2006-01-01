Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Frenchman Richard Gasquet to call time on career after Roland Garros

Frenchman Richard Gasquet to call time on career after Roland Garros

Gasquet has won 16 ATP Tour titles
Gasquet has won 16 ATP Tour titlesREUTERS / Lisi Niesner
Former world number seven Richard Gasquet (38) will retire after the French Open next year, the Frenchman announced on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a 22-year career.

Gasquet is a twice Wimbledon semi-finalist and a one-time US Open semi-finalist. His best outing at Roland Garros came in 2016 when he reached the quarter-finals.

He has won 16 ATP Tour titles, with the latest coming in Auckland last year.

"I think that it is the best moment for me to do it," Gasquet told French daily L'Equipe.

"It is the best tournament to do it. It's magnificent, we have the chance being French to be able to stop in these kind of incredible places.

"An end, it's always complicated, all the former great players always told me it's not easy to announce. You never know when, how, where. Here, in any case, it is obvious."

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesRichard Gasquet
Related Articles
Nick Kyrgios expected to return for Australian Open, says tournament chief
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz taking on Machac in Shanghai after Nadal announces retirement
Aryna Sabalenka relishes 'much-needed' tennis rivalry with Iga Swiatek
Show more
Tennis
World number one Jannik Sinner labels Rafael Nadal retirement 'tough news'
Spanish legend Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis after stellar career
Updated
Jannik Sinner crushes Daniil Medvedev in Shanghai to set up potential Carlos Alcaraz bout
Rafael Nadal in quotes: Spaniard calls time on magnificent career
Wimbledon replaces line judges with electronic line-calling system
Jannik Sinner to face Daniil Medvedev in Shanghai Masters quarter-finals
Most Read
Ex-Sheffield United defender George Baldock found dead aged 31
Prolific Japan set sights on Saudi Arabia as top teams clash in key World Cup qualifiers
Aryna Sabalenka relishes 'much-needed' tennis rivalry with Iga Swiatek
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Olunga urges Kenyans to stop negativity ahead of Cameroon AFCON Qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings